BD reports another death from Covid, 14 more cases

Bangladesh logged another death from Covid-19 with 14 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatality rose to 29.438 and the caseload to 2,036,911, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rose to 0.83 percent from Friday's 0.67 percent percent as 21,695 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate slightly increased to 97.54 percent, respectively.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











