Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition



Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka organized a special painting competition on the occasion of Victory Day on Friday. photo: observer

The topic of the competition is 'Creative Map of Bangladesh or Potchitro' that includes- Tiger, Shapla, Doel, Ilish, Jackfruit and Bangladesh flag.

Out of a total of 71 children and adolescent contestants aged 10-15 years, the first five contestants were awarded by gifts and medals.

All participant got certificates and snacks refreshments.

First Prize: Complimentary Deluxe Room with Breakfast & Dinner at Le Méridien Dhaka (parents + children).

Second Prize: Nights complimentary with breakfast at Nirshorgo Hotel & Resort, Cox's Bazar (parents + children), and Air Ticket (3 person Dac-Cxb, return) Air Ticket.

Third Prize: Complimentary room with breakfast at Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Cox's Bazar (parents + children)

Fourth Prize: Joy ride by Helicopter from Bird's Eye helicopter & Air Services (parents + children)

Fifth Prize: Complimentary room with breakfast at Green View Resort and Convention Center Ltd (parents + children)

Hotel in house foreign guests, cabin crew and large number of young crowd enjoyed the show.











