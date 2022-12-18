Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Observer Desk

Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka organized a special painting competition on the occasion of Victory Day on Friday. photo: observer

Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka organized a special painting competition on the occasion of Victory Day on Friday. photo: observer

Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka organized a special painting competition called Berger Paint presents 'Joyoddhoni' Acrylic Painting Contest 2022 for children with the collaboration of Water Lily Child and Arts Craft on the occasion of Victory Day on Friday.
The topic of the competition is 'Creative Map of Bangladesh or Potchitro' that includes- Tiger, Shapla, Doel, Ilish, Jackfruit and Bangladesh flag.
Out of a total of 71 children and adolescent contestants aged 10-15 years, the first five contestants were awarded by gifts and medals.
All participant got certificates and snacks refreshments.
First Prize: Complimentary Deluxe Room with Breakfast & Dinner at Le Méridien Dhaka (parents + children).  
Second Prize: Nights complimentary with breakfast at Nirshorgo Hotel & Resort, Cox's Bazar (parents + children), and Air Ticket (3 person Dac-Cxb, return) Air Ticket.  
Third Prize: Complimentary room with breakfast at Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Cox's Bazar (parents + children)
Fourth Prize: Joy ride by Helicopter from Bird's Eye helicopter & Air Services (parents + children)
Fifth Prize: Complimentary room with breakfast at Green View Resort and Convention Center Ltd (parents + children)
Hotel in house foreign guests, cabin crew and large number of young crowd enjoyed the show.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
V-Day celebrated at BJRI
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day
Obituary
One held with 194 Yaba tablets in Rangpur
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day
North South University organizes launching ceremony of the Centre for Migration Studies
BD reports another death from Covid, 14 more cases
Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition


Latest News
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
People will have to pay subsidies for electricity and gas: PM
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft