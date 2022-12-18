Video
Dhaka’s air 2nd most polluted in the world

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Dhaka's air has ranked as the second most polluted in the world on Saturday morning. Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) score was 238 at 8:47 am.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi occupied the first and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 264 and 218, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups while a reading of 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor'.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon. Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person's chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory    infections.     -UNB


