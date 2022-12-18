

Mindless poaching of guest birds



A report recently published in this daily in this regard not only highlights the existential threat of illegal killing and trade of migratory birds, also the need for a concerted action of the authorities concerned. Several sack wrapped birds to have come into the notice of our local correspondent upon his recent visit in the haor, only confirms the gravity of such mindlessness.



While we tender our wholehearted support for the nature loving local people�s demand to immediately end this malice, we are equally disturbed by the reported inaction of the local authority in dealing with it.



Painfully enough, these birds that fly thousands of miles failing to withstand extreme cold in their land of origin for a little warmth, ultimately fall prey in poachers' traps with poison bait set across large crop field at the dead of night. We think it is high time to rein in poachers' commercial tendency mounting over growing demand of bird meat in the local market.



Usually, with water receding during winter, the Hakaluki haor becomes alive with colourful birds such as Guti Eagle, Baalihaansh, Bhutihans, Giriahans, Lenza, Kasterchora, Kura Eagle, Sorali, Kaalim, Saadaa Bok and Paankouri and many more.



In recent times, arrival of migratory birds has significantly dropped not only in Hakaluki haor, also in other sanctuary of birds across the country. Although, climate change is supposed to be a key factor behind this, we believe, bird hunters are no less responsible in this regard.



Wing flapping clamorous chirping of migratory birds in Hakaluki haor and sprawling water bodies across the country heralds the arrival of winter. A serene touch of natural beauty overwhelms us. We believe, our country having a hospitable environment for migratory birds has a strong potential to take the tourism sector to the next level.



If we can turn Hakaluki and other local spots where guest birds usually gather for a little comfort, needless to say, the number of bird loving domestic and foreign tourists will increase to significantly contribute to national economy.

There is a law that prohibits killing wild animals and birds. As the law is not enforced effectively, the heinous practice of poaching is continuing.



Guest birds descending from blue sky indeed carry blessings for us. These birds mainly feed on insects and pests that are harmful to our precious crops.



If we fail to understand the roll of guest birds in maintaining biodiversity, it is none but we who have to pay the ultimate price of nature�s wrath.



