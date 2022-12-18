Morgue itself is a corpse

Dear Sir,



There is no way to understand from outside, there is a morgue (mortuary) inside. One such mortuary in Thakurgaon Sadar has not been renovated since its establishment. The morgue itself has become a corpse. Even in this modern era, dead bodies are still cut using hammers, batals, saws and chisels. A morgue is a ghastly affair. Moreover, if its surroundings are more frightening, then it is difficult to even think about what is going inside. There is no provision of water. Two people working here do all the works by fetching water from the nearby river.



There is no modern system for storing DNA samples. Samples are collected in plastic containers. We have to wait for a long time for the viscera report. There is only one Dom in this district. And in the modern era, the corpses are cut here with hammer-battal-saw. I request the authorities concerned to modernize this mortuary. Dom should be kept for both men and women. Hope the mortuary will be renovated soon.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant

Bioinformatics Research Lab

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)