Cashless land tax payment from Pahela Baishakh

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Thursday said that suspending the nationwide manual land development taxes collection, the taxes will be collected online only from next Pahela Baishakh (April 14, 2023).

Under the new system, after paying taxes online, land development taxpayers can collect QR code-included receipts (Dakhila) online. As a result, a cashless land development tax system will be introduced across the country like cashless e-Mutation, he said in response to a query in the 'BSRF Dialogue' organized by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), an organization of journalists covering the reports in Bangladesh Secretariat. BSRF President Tapan Bishwas, also chair of the event held in the media center at the Secretariat, presented a brief introduction of the minister at the beginning of the program while its general secretary Masudul Haque conducted the program.

In the welcome speech, BSRF Vice-President Motaher Hossain highlighted his satisfactory experience in receiving land service.

Journalists from various media working in the Bangladesh Secretariat beat were present in the dialogue.

While addressing the dialogue, Saifuzzaman said, "A single document, 'Certificate of Land Ownership' (CLO) will be issued as proof of land ownership. The owner's information as per government records, overall information including land development tax payment information, and land location information such as geo location of the land on Mauza map can be found from this document."

"After introducing the CLO, there will be no need to carry separate documents like deed registration, Khatiyan, or Mouza map for proof of ownership. The CLO will reduce the hassle of people. Same time, a smart card will also be issued for the land owners. It will contain a digital version of information about the land owned by the card bearer and the card will also contain all the previous information of those lands as per all government records," he added.

Saifuzzaman thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping her confidence on him and giving him the opportunity to lead the reform of one of the most complex sectors of the country.

He highlighted the digitization activities in the land sector and land law reforms. "We are emphasizing sustainable and qualitative changes in land management," he added.

In response to a query, the minister said, "The draft law on 'Land Use and Ownership Right Act' and 'Land Uses and Ownership Rights Act' has been prepared in such a way that its legal application is retroactively effective up to the last survey."

He said that now the officials of the Land Ministry and its field-level employees are brought under accountability more than at any time in the past. Departmental proceedings are ongoing against many land officers for running unscrupulous activities.

He said that the government is serious about the land rights of all people, including minority groups, and the government is also working on a priority basis for the economically weaker sections of the country.

Referring to the media as the mirror of the country, the minister called on the journalists to present the verbatim reality of what is happening in the society or the state to the public.