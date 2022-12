Kuala Lumpur, Dec 16: A landslide killed at least 21 people, including children, while they slept in their tents at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for survivors.

The landslide in Selangor

state bordering the capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred before 3:00am (1900 GMT), tearing down a hillside into an organic farm that officials said was operating the campsite illegally. -Reuters