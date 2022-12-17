Video
Transfer Sylhet MC College gang rape case to speedy tribunal: HC

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to transfer the case filed over the gang rape of a young woman at MC College hostel in Sylhet in 2020, to the speedy trial tribunal.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order and asked the home secretary to take necessary step to execute the order within 30 days.
Barrister Sabrina Zerin and Barrister M Abdul Kaiyum stood for the petitioner and assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan Daud represented the state.
Earlier, on August 1, a writ petition was filed seeking to transfer of the Sylhet MC College rape case to the speedy trial tribunal.
Currently the case is under trial at Sylhet Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal.


