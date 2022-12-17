Traders fleece buyers in Friday kitchen markets 





Friday being a weekly holiday people rush to buy fish, meat and vegetables from the kitchen market. Households want to feel relaxed by doing the weekly shopping in one day. However, traders also use various strategies to fleece Friday-focused people. The price of almost every product go up by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg on that day.

On Friday while visiting different markets of Badda, Rampura areas, such a picture was seen. Sellers were also openly admitting to such prices over the course of weeks.

While visiting the butchers' shops, it has been found that beef is being sold at Tk 680 to Tk 700 in Friday's market. Beef liver is also being sold at the same price. However, mutton is being sold at Tk 1,000 per kg.

Meanwhile, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg on Fridays, but at Tk 150 to Tk 160 on other days. Also, red leghorn chicken is being sold at Tk 270 per kg. And Sonali chicken is selling at Tk 280 to Tk 290 per kg, which is sold at Tk 270 per kg on other days.

As the fish market turned around, along with other products, saw some heat. Big Prawns are being sold at Tk 550 per kg, Boal at Tk 600, Shing fish at Tk 400, Ruhi fish at Tk 280, Cuttlefish at Tk 300 per kg.

The prices of Friday-focused vegetable markets also increased slightly. Where cucumbers are sold for Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, they are being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 in on Friday markets. Also, green chillies are being sold at Tk 50, radish Tk 20, red tomatoes Tk 90 to Tk 100, green ones at Tk 30 per kg. Meanwhile, various complaints and angry exchanges have been seen between buyers and sellers regarding the market price. They say that even in the winter season, the price of all vegetables are high, but it should be much lower during this time. They complain that the government has no control over the market, due to which the traders are raising the prices of the products at will. And once the price of a commodity goes up, it doesn't come down. However, retail traders say that there is no opportunity to sell at a lower price due to buying at a higher price.

A private service holder named Mahmud Hasan told the Daily Observer, "Everything in the market is expensive. The price of chicken went down a bit, but on Friday I saw that it has gone up again. Now is the season of vegetables, still the prices of vegetables are not decreasing that way."

Sajib Hossain, a beef seller, told this correspondent, "People have less money now, so our sales have also dropped."

When asked about the price, he said, we always sell beef at the same price, even on Fridays. But there are many butchers who sell over the price on Fridays. The price of beef has not decreased or increased in the last one month.

Chicken trader Sujan Mia said, "There is a slight increase in the price of chicken on Fridays. We have to buy it at a higher price. The price increases in the wholesale market, thereby affecting the retail market. If the price is high, it is our loss, sales also decrease. If the price is low, people will buy more."

Saidul Islam, a vegetable seller, said, "The prices of some things increase on Friday. For example, we sell cucumbers for Tk 60 to Tk 70 on other days, but on Fridays for Tk 80 to Tk 90. The price of cauliflower has increased a little, because I bought it at a higher price. The prices of the rest of the vegetables are fairly good.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said that the consumer goods market has been on the rise for a long time. The government should strictly monitor the market.

On the other hand, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in the last two weeks. The price of flour has also increased. Loose flour is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg and packet flour at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. The volatility in the sugar market is still not over. Most stores do not carry packaged sugar. Loose sugar is available in some shops but it is being sold at Tk 110 to Tk 120 per kg. Soybean oil is being sold at Tk 190 per liter and lentils at Tk 120 to Tk 150 per kg.

However, the relief for the buyers has returned over the price of eggs. A dozen eggs are now available in the market for Tk 110 to Tk 120. Which was up to Tk 150 a few weeks ago.

Golam Rahman, president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has advised to give importance to the transportation and storage of products as the reason for the price increase of various products including vegetables in the market.

He told the Daily Observer, "We should develop a system of preservation of raw products produced by our farmers. But that has not happened in our transportation, nor in marketing. Because our daily products are exchanged more, the middlemen take more of the profits."

















