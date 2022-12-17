Video
Kamal asks journos to collect info on Fardin's death from RAB, DB

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Friday suggested journalists to collect information from Rapid Action Battalion and Detective Branch of police over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.
 "I think our RAB and DB analyzed the matter (Fardin's death) beautifully. So if you (journalists) want to know something about it, you can ask them," the Minister told journalists at Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka.
On December 14, Detective Branch (DB) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) came up with the findings at separate media briefings said Fardin committed suicide.
The 24-year-old student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) jumped from Sultana Kamal Bridge to his death in Dhaka's Demra in the small hours of November 5, according to DB and the RAB.
However, on December 15, Fardin's father claimed that his son did not commit suicide, rather he was murdered.
"After the planned murder, now the drama of suicide is being staged," he told reporters at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) media center at
Minto Road in the capital.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the investigation, Nuruddin said he will file no-confidence petition.
On November 4, Fardin left home in Demra's Konapara for a BUET dormitory, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day. As he did not appear for the exam, his friends informed the family who then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.




 


