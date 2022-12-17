Video
Saturday, 17 December, 2022
PM asks pvt entrepreneurs to boost tourism sector

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged private entrepreneurs to come forward to develop the country's tourism sector and help achieve inclusive economic growth.
"In the present context of Bangladesh, tourism is very important to achieve inclusive economic growth of the country, including poverty alleviation, massive job creation and improvement of living
standards of marginal people," she said in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of 'International Hilsa, Tourism and Development Festival-2021' to be held today.
The prime minister said: "Alongside the public initiatives, I call upon the private entrepreneurs to come forward spontaneously to this end".
Tourism is recognised as the most labor-intensive and largest industry in the world, she said.
Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government is taking innovative steps to conduct tourism activities following the long-practiced Bangalee tradition and culture and maintaining ecological balance of environment so that local communities can be benefited from tourism.
"Today Bangladesh is recognised as a role model of development in the world due to its indomitable pace of advancement," she said.
The premier said after achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Bangladesh is moving towards implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.
"Meanwhile, 'Vision-2021' was implemented. Now we are working on implementation of Vision 2041 and Delta Plan-2100. I do believe the implementation of those will take Bangladesh to a new height," she said.
She added: "With united efforts of all, we will be able to build a hunger-free and developed-prosperous Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Insha Allah."
Sheikh Hasina said the AL government has been giving importance to the country's agriculture sector since the beginning of taking state power.
"As we have increased incentives in agriculture and agriculture loan disbursement, Bangladesh has emerged as the third largest rice producing country in the world," she said.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft