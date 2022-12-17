Nation celebrates 52nd Victory Day

The nation on Friday celebrated the 52nd Victory Day across the country with a pledge to eliminate the defeated forces of 1971 and their followers who are still spreading venom of extremism and anti-liberation impudence 51 years after the victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.

Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women on December 16 in 1971.

The day's programme began with a 31-gun salute. The national flags were hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar in the morning.

After that the family members of Bir Sreshthos, wounded freedom fighters and Bir Muktijoddhas laid wreaths while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq led them.

Later, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

The Head of the State placed the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at about 6:32am followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of deep respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion, as the bugles played the last post.

The President also signed the visitors' book on Memorial premises.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War, marking the Nation's 52nd Victory Day.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great Liberation War in 1971.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion when the bugles played the last post.

Flanked by senior leaders of the ruling party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League (AL), laid another wreath at the National Memorial as the party chief.

The Prime Minister also signed the visitor's book there.

Later, leaders of other political and socio-cultural organisations placed wreaths at the National Memorial to show respect to the memories of the war martyrs.

Then, Sheikh Hasina went to Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital and laid separate wreaths as Prime Minister and President of the AL at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum there to pay homage to the Architect of the Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Father of the Nation.

Combined forces participated in a parade at the National Parade Square in the city at 10:30am on Friday.

President Abdul Hamid was present there and took salute while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also present there.

The day was a public holiday. National dailies brought out special supplements on the occasion. The state-owned and private televisions and radios broadcasted special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.

Marking the day, the national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of sun while all streets and important city intersections were decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands were illuminated with colourful lights.

Improved diets were served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.

Besides, various political, social and cultural organizations including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum and Bangladesh Shishu Academy celebrated the day with different programmes.

Besides, receptions of valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyrs were held in the cities, districts and upazilas.

Special prayers were offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Similar programmes were taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.

Marking the day, the ruling AL took detailed programmes for celebrating the Victory Day on Friday.

The programmes included hoisting of national and party flags at the central party office, Bangabadhu Bhaban and all the party offices throughout the country during the sunrise on the day.

Besides, placing wreath at the national memorial at Savar at 6:30am the ruling party placed wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7:30am.

A delegation of AL paid respect at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara at 11:00am. AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan and central executive committee member and senior politician Abul Hasnat Abdullah led the AL delegation at Tungipara.

Meanwhile, a victory rally from Suhrawardy Udyan to historic Bangabandhu Bhaban will be organised by the AL marking the 52nd Victory Day at 2:30pm on December 17. The ruling party leaders and activists from the AL and its associate bodies will take part in the rally.

Victory Day rallies will also be organised throughout the country by the AL and its associate body keeping similarity with the central programmes.

Marking the Great Victory Day, AL central executive committee will arrange a discussion on December 18 at Krishibid Institution Auditorium at 11:00am in the capital. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the programme while noted intellectuals and academics will participate in the discussion.

Victory Day is the most precious and a day of celebration for the people of this soil as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 51 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.











