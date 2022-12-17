Video
Saturday, 17 December, 2022
Jaishankar greets BD on Victory Day

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has extended warm greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, the government and people of Bangladesh on Victory Day.
"Our shared sacrifices of the past and outlook for the future continue to inspire the vibrant India-Bangladesh friendship," he tweeted.
The High Commission of India in Dhaka also joined the people of Bangladesh
in commemorating the 51st anniversary of the Victory Day.
The day most profoundly symbolizes the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh made eternal by the shared sacrifices of the Muktijoddhas and the Indian soldiers who shed their blood together to liberate the people of Bangladesh from oppression and atrocities, said the High Commission.    -UNB


