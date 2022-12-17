Morocco, Croatia vying for third place today



A Croatia supporter shows her nails painted in the colours of the Croatian flag as she cheers ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13. PHOTO: AFP

Nothing can be as exciting as a World Cup final yet this place-deciding match is expected to be a great show of good football caricatures and footwarks.

The match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan city, Qatar. Its ground comprises a running track and a grass pitch and is named after the former Emir of Qatar Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani.

The rivals of the match are not unknown to each other since they were in the same Group-F of the tournament. Morocco confirmed the round of 16 as the champion and Croatia as the runner-up of the group.

In the group round, they played a goalless draw on 23 November. It was their second-ever meet in

history.

They engaged for the first time 26 years ago in the Hassan II Trophy (Coupe internationale Hassan II de football) in Casablanca. The tournament is a friendly football tournament organised by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). That was the first edition of the event and the host Morocco faced Croatia in the first semifinal match. The regular time saw a 2-2 stalemate, and Croatia finally won the match winning the penalty shootout by a close 7-6 margin.

So, both times these two met the regular time saw ties.

Morocco is 22nd in the current FIFA Ranking while Croatia is 12th. Despite some ranking differences,

they are quite equal in strength.

Before playing the place-deciding match, Morocco was kicked out of the trophy race by the defending champion France in the 2-0 semi-final Wednesday early morning.

Croatia was, on the other hand, eliminated from the race by trophy favourite Argentina in an intense 3-0 semi-final match Tuesday early morning.

Croatia, which is the defending runner-up of the tournament, will try to regain some pride placing third at least. Morocco, which became the first Arab and African team to play in the semifinals, will try and do everything to win the match for a greater crowd that cheered for them throughout the tournament.











