Prez, PM attend Victory Day military parade



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar marking the 52nd Victory Day on Friday. PHOTO: PMO

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the event at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Friday.

Hamid, the event's chief guest, arrived moments before the start of the event and was greeted by Hasina, along with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and the three heads of the armed forces, on the reception stage.

The event opened with

the rendering of the national anthem followed by a guard of honour to Hamid, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The president later inspected the parade from an open-top jeep before moving to the stage to receive his salute. Earlier, Hasina's arrival at the Parade Ground was also marked by suitable pomp and circumstance as military police personnel riding on Arabian horses, gifted by the armed forces of Qatar, accompanied her motorcade.

A massive mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the portraits of seven freedom fighters honoured with the 'Bir Shreshtha' gallantry award were displayed at the start of the event. A contingent of freedom fighters riding on armoured vehicles greeted the president.

The spectacle was not confined to the ground as the Air Force conducted a flypast and aerobatic displays saluting the president from the skies. Another attraction was the parachute jump by army paratroopers as they landed on the parade ground carrying the national flag.

After the march past by various contingents, the mechanised fleet showcased the armaments of the armed forces.

Cabinet members, lawmakers, secretaries, foreign ambassadors and other dignitaries attended the event. Earlier, Hamid and Hasina paid tribute to freedom fighters by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar.

After the memorial premises opened to the public, various political and social organisations paid their tributes to the valiant freedom fighters. Hundreds of people visited the memorial with flowers in hand, while many wore red and green headbands.

As the British colonial rule ended in 1947, Bengalis were once again shackled, this time by West Pakistan.

But the people of the then East Pakistan soon found a champion for their cause in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who would go on to deliver on his promise to break the chains of West Pakistani oppression.

As the discontent simmered after over two decades of West Pakistani rule, the Pakistan Army swooped down on the unarmed innocent Bengalis on the night of Mar 25, 1971, to crush their struggle for freedom.

But Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengalis, had effectively announced the nation's independence at the historic March 7 rally at the Race Course grounds, when he proclaimed in a thundering voice: "This time the struggle is for our freedom. This time the struggle is for our independence."

Bengalis put up a valiant resistance and snatched victory on December 16 after nine months of Liberation War.













