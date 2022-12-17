Two fugitives arrested in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two fugitives convicted for separate offences from Hatirjheel and Keraniganj areas of the capital.

The arrested were identified as Md Sheikh Farid, sentenced to four years in prison in a drugs case, and Dr MM Shamimuzzaman, sentenced to one year in prison for cheque fraud.

RAB-3 Commander Lt. Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said they arrested Farid from Hatirjheel area and Shamimuzzaman from Keraniganj in the early hours of Thursday. A drug case was filed against Farid in November 2020 at Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram and a cheque fraud case was filed against Dr MM Shamimuzzaman at Pirojpur Sadar Police Station in October 2017.