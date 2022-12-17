BNP pays homage to Liberation War martyrs



BNP brings out a colourful rally marking the Victory Day from in front of Naya Paltan BNP central office in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain together with party senior leaders placed wreaths at the memorial around 9am.

Later, they placed wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital.

The BNP leaders also offered a monajat seeking salvation of Zia's departed soul.

Khandaker Mosharraf told the reporters, "On this victory day, we hope, we expect - the dictator-fascist government will be ousted from Bangladesh, democracy will be re-established, people's government will be established."

Replying to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's remark on BNP's connection with militancy, he said this government is distorting the history of the liberation war to stay in power, distorting the 50-year history of Bangladesh for their own advantage.

"But people are aware. People will judge whether they (Awami League government) are right, or whether people are right."

BNP also took out a colourful 'V Day Rally' around 2:30pm from Nayapaltan in front of BNP's Central office.

BNP's different units and associate bodies also marked the day with various programmes across the country.

Earlier in the morning, they hoisted national and party flags atop the party offices marking the Victory Day. The nation has celebrated the Victory Day on Friday to pay deep homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

