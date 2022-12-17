Video
Int’l confce on ICCIT begins in Cox’s Bazar today

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The three-day 25th International Conference on Computer and Information Technology (ICCIT) -2022 begins today and will continue till December19 at the Hotel Long Beach in Cox's Bazar.
The conference has been organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Bangladesh Section, the world's largest technical professional organization.
Director of IEEE, Asia Pacific region Prof Dr Lance Fung and Dr Takako Hashimoto will be present as the guests of honour. Besides, the closing ceremony of the conference on the December 19 (Monday) at 7:30 in the evening, where the President of the IEEE United States, Prof Dr Saifur Rahman will be present as a guest.
Almost 214 research articles selected from home and abroad will be presented in this international conference. It will consist of 6 keynote speeches and 2 invited speeches. Besides, panel discussions on 'Quality Education for Complex and Secured Systems' and 'Strategies towards a Smart City and Demonstration of A workshop on City-led Open Data Platform in Australia' will be held.
At the same time, computer and information technology professionals, scientists, engineers, educators, researchers and students of the country and abroad will get an opportunity to exchange their scientific ideas and thoughts with the participants of the conference. Besides, the latest advancements in computer science and engineering and information technology will be highlighted.


