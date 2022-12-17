Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content

Meta has brought a new technology to the world which is an open source software tool called 'Hasher-Matcher-Actioner' (HMA) that will help platforms stop the spread of terror content, child exploitation, or any other violating content.

The company owned by social media Facebook sees this tool with artificial intelligence as a perfect tool to fight terrorism.

Meta will chair the Steering Board of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) to be held in coming January. This non-profit organization was established in 2017. Meta has already announced the launch of HMA as one of the founding members of the organization.

It is said that, through this HMA tool, a 'digital footprint' will be created in advance for content that may be 'terrorism related'. Then whenever such content is exposed, the HMA tool can automatically identify and remove that content by matching it with the previous digital footprint.

Meta, global affairs president, Nick Clegg said the HMA tool will help organizations identify and remove content (photos, videos, etc.) associated with extremism on a large scale. Apart from militancy, the tool will also be able to detect and remove various types of criminal and abusive content, including child sexual harassment content.

GIFCT member organizations and members exchange such digital footprints among themselves, Meta said. As a result, the more organizations involved in the HMA tool, the more effectively countering extremism through social media can be achieved.











