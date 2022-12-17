Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-NSU trustee Shahjahan's bail stayed

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division on Thursday stayed the High Court (HC) order that granted conditional bail to Md Shahjahan, a former member of North South University's trustee board, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order till January 9 following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for staying the operation of the HC order.
The chamber judge also asked the ACC to file leave to appeal with the Supreme Court in the meantime.
Earlier, on Wednesday the HC granted conditional bail to Md Shahjahan in connection with a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP pays homage to Liberation War martyrs
Int’l confce on ICCIT begins in Cox’s Bazar today
Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content
Ex-NSU trustee Shahjahan's bail stayed
Apartment fire leaves 10 dead in France’s Lyon
iDEA-Microsoft to jointly boost startup ecosystem in BD
Resist defeated forces under PM’s leadership, says Quader
Govt prepares list of illegal river encroachers: Minister


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft