Ex-NSU trustee Shahjahan's bail stayed

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division on Thursday stayed the High Court (HC) order that granted conditional bail to Md Shahjahan, a former member of North South University's trustee board, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order till January 9 following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for staying the operation of the HC order.

The chamber judge also asked the ACC to file leave to appeal with the Supreme Court in the meantime.

Earlier, on Wednesday the HC granted conditional bail to Md Shahjahan in connection with a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.











