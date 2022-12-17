iDEA-Microsoft to jointly boost startup ecosystem in BD

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division and Microsoft has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to support deep technology startups and homegrown innovations in Bangladesh.

IDEA's Project Director & Joint Secretary Altaf Hossain from iDEA and Country Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal Md Yousup Faruqu signed the LOI on Thursday.

Senior consultant of IDEA project Siddhartho Goushami and other officials of the two organizations were present.

Microsoft has pledged to support local startups by providing access to Microsoft's Startup Founders Hub programme.

This borderless platform is tailored to empower the ambitions of startup founders by offering them resources including free access to Microsoft tools and platforms such as Visual Studio, GitHub, M365, Power Platform and Dynamics 365, and more, to help them turn their ideas into reality.

Eligible startups in Bangladesh will be able to benefit from access to expert guidance including 1:1 technical advisory session and 24/7 technical assistance to overcome roadblocks and build at any step.

Additionally, they will receive personalised mentorship through the Microsoft Mentor Network, and tailored learning paths, content, and events designed to help founders progress to the next stage of their startup journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Hossain said, "Given that there are around 2,500 startups and impact enterprises in Bangladesh, with over 200 startups added to this list every year, this partnership is a timely initiative to bolster the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem. We're excited to have the support of a globally recognised partner such as Microsoft to provide our local startups with the technology and tools needed to foster homegrown innovation."

The startup ecosystem in Bangladesh has been creating over 1.5 million employment opportunities, making a significant contribution to the country's GDP. With more than 750,000 SMEs benefiting from solutions produced by startups, entrepreneurs from all over the country have seen an increased ease in doing business."

Yousup Faruqu said, "We look forward to working with iDEA, the central hub of the startup ecosystem of Bangladesh to empower entrepreneurs by removing traditional barriers to building a company and help founders innovate and grow, regardless of their background, location, progress, or passions."











