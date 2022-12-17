Resist defeated forces under PM’s leadership, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the conspiracies are still going on to spoil the great victory. He said, "Militants, communal forces and their patron BNP have started a conspiracy to spoil the victory now."

He said this while reacting to reporters after paying tributes at Savar National Memorial and Dhanmondi-32 on the occasion of Great Victory Day.

Obaidul Quader said, "The victory of the Liberation War has not yet been consolidated. Even after 51 years of victory, the country is still not balanced. Victory could not be enjoyed. Still communal forces are active in thwarting the victory. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, united resistance should be built against the defeated and communal forces."

Mentioning communalism as a major obstacle in consolidating victory, he said, "This poisonous tree must be uprooted. BNP is inciting and conspiring with them. The communal forces supporting BNP must be defeated."

"Today's oath is to unite all the forces of the Liberation War against the evil forces under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and resist the defeated forces completely," the AL General Secretary added. He also urged the pro-liberation forces to come forward to resist them.












