Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt prepares list of illegal river encroachers: Minister

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The government has prepared a list of river encroachers across the country. Of the encroachers, some 22,539 infrastructures were evicted in 2021 and 841.49 acres of lands were recovered from them.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, also chairman of the taskforce on ensuring navigability and flow of the rivers across the country, gave the information while addressing the meeting of the taskforce held on Thursday in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.
Among others, taskforce members Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul islam, Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruque, Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry chairman valiant freedom fighter Rafiqul Islam, Gazipur City Mayor Asadur Rahman, Shipping Secretary Mostafa Kamal, National River Protection Commission Chairman Dr. Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
The taskforce was formed to recommend the government about its course of actions about the illegal rive occupiers, free the rivers surrounding Dhaka and the Karnaphuli River from illegal occupation.
Khalid Mahmud said, "A list of illegal river occupiers was prepared and the River Protection Commission is also working in this regard. We are working to improve navigability of rivers and protect the rivers surrounding Dhaka. Construction works of walkways and eco parks are underway." "We have been able to make people aware about river protection. It's our success and now people are keeping river water clean," he added.
The government has already collected 50 dredging machines to ensure navigability of the rivers and many channels have been recovered across the country for the movement of vessels, said Khalid, adding, "Dredging the lands recovering from the encroachers, 1.5 lakh tons of wastes were removed."
Regarding demarcation of the river shores, Khalid Mahmud said, "A project was taken to construct river protection walls, walkway and jetty on the lands recovered from the grabbers. Under the project, some 7,562 boundary pillars, 52km walkways, 14 heavy jetties and three eco parks would be constructed. Of those, 4,479 pillars, 10km walkways, six heavy jetties and two eco parks have already constructed and installed and works of the rests are going on."
He also informed that the dredging of more than 10,000km waterways is going on as per the election pledges of the government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP pays homage to Liberation War martyrs
Int’l confce on ICCIT begins in Cox’s Bazar today
Meta launches new tool to stop spread of terror content
Ex-NSU trustee Shahjahan's bail stayed
Apartment fire leaves 10 dead in France’s Lyon
iDEA-Microsoft to jointly boost startup ecosystem in BD
Resist defeated forces under PM’s leadership, says Quader
Govt prepares list of illegal river encroachers: Minister


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft