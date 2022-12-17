Govt prepares list of illegal river encroachers: Minister

The government has prepared a list of river encroachers across the country. Of the encroachers, some 22,539 infrastructures were evicted in 2021 and 841.49 acres of lands were recovered from them.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, also chairman of the taskforce on ensuring navigability and flow of the rivers across the country, gave the information while addressing the meeting of the taskforce held on Thursday in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.

Among others, taskforce members Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul islam, Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruque, Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry chairman valiant freedom fighter Rafiqul Islam, Gazipur City Mayor Asadur Rahman, Shipping Secretary Mostafa Kamal, National River Protection Commission Chairman Dr. Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

The taskforce was formed to recommend the government about its course of actions about the illegal rive occupiers, free the rivers surrounding Dhaka and the Karnaphuli River from illegal occupation.

Khalid Mahmud said, "A list of illegal river occupiers was prepared and the River Protection Commission is also working in this regard. We are working to improve navigability of rivers and protect the rivers surrounding Dhaka. Construction works of walkways and eco parks are underway." "We have been able to make people aware about river protection. It's our success and now people are keeping river water clean," he added.

The government has already collected 50 dredging machines to ensure navigability of the rivers and many channels have been recovered across the country for the movement of vessels, said Khalid, adding, "Dredging the lands recovering from the encroachers, 1.5 lakh tons of wastes were removed."

Regarding demarcation of the river shores, Khalid Mahmud said, "A project was taken to construct river protection walls, walkway and jetty on the lands recovered from the grabbers. Under the project, some 7,562 boundary pillars, 52km walkways, 14 heavy jetties and three eco parks would be constructed. Of those, 4,479 pillars, 10km walkways, six heavy jetties and two eco parks have already constructed and installed and works of the rests are going on."

