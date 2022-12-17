PM releases spl postage stamp on Victory Day



President M Abdul Hamid takes salute of a detachment of armed forces on Victory Day at the National Parade Ground in the city on Friday. photo : ispr

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League, flanked by senior leaders of the party, places wreath at the National Memorial at Savar on Friday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday released a special commemorative postage stamp, an inaugural envelope and a data card on the occasion of Great Victory Day-2022.The Prime Minister released the Tk 10 commemorative postage stamp, inaugural envelope and data card at a function at his official residence Ganabhaban on Friday morning.Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said that a special seal was used in the ceremony.At this time, Awami League's Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Mohammad Salahuddin, Post and Telecommunication Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Director General of the Postal Department Harunur Rashid were present.The stamps, envelopes and data cards will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of the Dhaka GPO and will later be available at other GPOs and Head Post Offices across the country.