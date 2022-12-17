Tigers wear special jersey in India Test to mark Victory Day

The Bangladesh cricket team marked the Victory Day in different style, wearing a special jersey on the third day of the first cricket Test against India on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The red and green flag is printed on the upper right side of the jersey of Bangladeshi cricketers with 51st Victory written in English below.

Although the Bangladesh team played several times outside the country on national days, only once they played an international cricket match at home on Victory Day. That is in this Chattogram, but in a different ground. In 2002, the second Test of the series against the West Indies began on 16 December, the day when Victory Day is observed, at M A Aziz Stadium.

This time the third day of the first Test against India was played on Victory Day. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has organized a special event in Dhaka to mark the day with Shaheed Jewel and Shaheed Mushtaque XI facing each other in a special exhibition match at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Currents players like Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain are playing in the match organized in memory of two cricket personalities who were martyred in the Liberation War.

After declaring independence on March 26, 1971, Bangladesh achieved victory on December 16 through an armed war against Pakistani forces. -BSS







