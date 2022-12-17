Tigers to chase record total to win Ctg Test



Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and Zakir Hasan run between the wickets during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 16, 2022. photo: AFP

After first innings batting fiasco, this seems a daunting task for Bangladesh. The highest ever chase by them is 217 for six, which they made possible in 2009 against West Indies at Grenada. No team in the world ever successfully chased 500 runs in a Test match and the highest winning feat on chase is 418, which West Indies made happen in 2003 against Australia. Still Bangladesh can dream since the highest chase at batting friendly ZACS wicket is 395 against Bangladesh. West Indies gripped that win last year ridding on the double ton of Kyle Mayers.

Resuming from overnight's 133 for eight Bangladesh added 17 runs before being wrapped up. Ebadot Hossain added four runs to his overnights 13 while Mehidy Miraz could include nine. Bangladesh thereby, remained 254 runs deficit than but India came to bat again instead of asking Bangladesh to follow on.

Guests however, declared their 2nd innings on 258 for two in the last hour of the day's game. The ODI style innings contains two centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara missed a ton for 10 runs in the first innings didn't make a mistake 2nd time and remained not out on 102 off 130 balls only with 13 boundaries before declaring Indian innings.

Young Shubman Gill also hit a ton, who piled up 110 runs. Beside, skipper KL Rahul scored 23 and Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 19.

Two Bangladesh bowlers, skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadaot Hossain couldn't bowl in 2nd innings due to respective injuries and India batters utilized those chances. Miraz and Khaled Ahmed shared the two India wickets between them.

India earlier, posted 404 runs in their first innings before being bowled out. Pujara scored 90 runs, Shreyas Iyer 86, Ravi Chandar Ashwin 58, Rishab Pant 46 and Kuldeep Yadav 40.

Miraz and Taijul Islam hauled four wickets each while Ebadot and Khaled shared the rest between them.

Bangladesh in reply, had displayed disappointing batting display and were dismissed on 150. Mushfiqur Rahim (28), Miraz (25) and Liton Das (24) were just to show resistance for a while.

Yadav notched five for 40 while Mohammad Siraj took three as Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav shared the rest.











Chasing enormous 513-run target, Bangladesh ended day-3 of Chattogram Test on Friday with 42 for not. Nazmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 25 runs and Zakir Hasan was on 17. Tigers are still 471 runs to achieve to make the history with six sessions to go.After first innings batting fiasco, this seems a daunting task for Bangladesh. The highest ever chase by them is 217 for six, which they made possible in 2009 against West Indies at Grenada. No team in the world ever successfully chased 500 runs in a Test match and the highest winning feat on chase is 418, which West Indies made happen in 2003 against Australia. Still Bangladesh can dream since the highest chase at batting friendly ZACS wicket is 395 against Bangladesh. West Indies gripped that win last year ridding on the double ton of Kyle Mayers.Resuming from overnight's 133 for eight Bangladesh added 17 runs before being wrapped up. Ebadot Hossain added four runs to his overnights 13 while Mehidy Miraz could include nine. Bangladesh thereby, remained 254 runs deficit than but India came to bat again instead of asking Bangladesh to follow on.Guests however, declared their 2nd innings on 258 for two in the last hour of the day's game. The ODI style innings contains two centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara missed a ton for 10 runs in the first innings didn't make a mistake 2nd time and remained not out on 102 off 130 balls only with 13 boundaries before declaring Indian innings.Young Shubman Gill also hit a ton, who piled up 110 runs. Beside, skipper KL Rahul scored 23 and Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 19.Two Bangladesh bowlers, skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadaot Hossain couldn't bowl in 2nd innings due to respective injuries and India batters utilized those chances. Miraz and Khaled Ahmed shared the two India wickets between them.India earlier, posted 404 runs in their first innings before being bowled out. Pujara scored 90 runs, Shreyas Iyer 86, Ravi Chandar Ashwin 58, Rishab Pant 46 and Kuldeep Yadav 40.Miraz and Taijul Islam hauled four wickets each while Ebadot and Khaled shared the rest between them.Bangladesh in reply, had displayed disappointing batting display and were dismissed on 150. Mushfiqur Rahim (28), Miraz (25) and Liton Das (24) were just to show resistance for a while.Yadav notched five for 40 while Mohammad Siraj took three as Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav shared the rest.