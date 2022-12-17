Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden tells leaders US is ‘all in’ for Africa

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, Dec 16: US President Joe Biden threw his support Thursday behind a larger African role in the world as he also vowed to champion democracy in a continent where China and Russia have enjoyed rising clout.
"The United States is all in on Africa and all in with Africa," Biden told nearly 50 African leaders who have spent three days in a wintry Washington summit that featured a gala White House dinner.
"Africa belongs to the table in every room -- every room for global challenges that are being discussed," Biden said.
Biden, who in September called for an African permanent seat on the UN Security Council, backed a permanent African Union role in the Group of 20 economies and said he was planning a visit -- the first by a US president since 2015 -- to sub-Saharan Africa.
The summit is the first of its kind since African leaders came in 2014 to see Barack Obama, whose successor Donald Trump made no secret of his lack of interest in Africa.
China for the past decade has eclipsed the United States as an investor, and Russia in recent years has sent in mercenaries and sought diplomatic support against Western pressure.
Biden announced $2.5 billion in new assistance on food as price increases lead to hunger across the continent, especially in the drought-struck Horn.
"Russia's brutal war in Ukraine has led to the disruption of food and energy supplies that affect all of our economies," Vice President Kamala Harris told a luncheon.
She told African leaders that "international rules and norms are under threat -- for example, sovereignty and territory integrity, unimpeded commerce and peaceful resolution of disputes."
The Biden administration has been more veiled in its criticism of China, which has poured in funding for high-profile infrastructure projects and lent more than $120 billion across the continent since the start of the century.
The United States at the summit laid out $55 billion in projects over the coming three years including in green energy, training for health workers and modernization of internet networks, with the private sector also pledging $15 billion led by investment in technology.
In a contrast with China, which has been happy to do business with all African regimes, the United States has made a point of stressing democracy, even if Biden still invited leaders seen as authoritarian.
"The United States will always lead with our values," Biden told the African leaders.
"Support for democracy, respect for the rule of law, commitment to human rights, responsible government, all are part of our DNA."
Biden, while announcing $100 million for security, also said the United States would invest $75 million to counteract "democratic backsliding" including by strengthening electoral authorities and civil society.
On Wednesday, Biden met jointly with the leaders of six nations that hold elections next year including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, sub-Saharan Africa's largest countries in population and size respectively, to seek promises on free elections.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Congress averts govt shutdown
Biden tells leaders US is ‘all in’ for Africa
Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian demonstrators during a protest
Pacifist Japan unveils biggest military build-up since World War Two
China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over border clashes
‘Butcher of Gujarat’, ‘epicentre of terrorism’: India, Pakistan trade barbs
India slams Bilawal Bhutto's comments against Modi


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft