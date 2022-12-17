China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves

BEIJING, Dec 16: A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing - largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.

The destroyers Lhasa and Kaifeng, and a replenishment ship, sailed through the Osumi Strait in southern Japan, while a Dongdiao-class surveillance ship with the hull number 796 sailed through the Miyako Strait south of Okinawa, all arriving in the Western Pacific by Thursday.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the craft were closely shadowed by Japanese ships and planes throughout. -AP












