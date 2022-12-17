Video
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over border clashes

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16: Pakistan summoned a senior Afghan diplomat on Friday over repeated cross-border clashes in which at least six people have been killed and more than a dozen wounded.
Border tensions between the South Asian neighbours have risen since the Taliban returned to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.
"Afghan Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad was called to the foreign ministry and Pakistan's strong condemnation was conveyed over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling resulting in a loss of life, injuries and damage to property," a foreign ministry statement said on Friday.     -AFP







