

Messy medical waste management



Alleged involvement of mayors, ward councillors, clerks of city corporations and officials at various levels of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the recruitment process of waste management workers in exchange of bribe only speaks volumes on how our state-run ministry and departments have fast turned into money-making machines.



The sinister recruiters have been reportedly charging any amount between Tk 2,000 to 200,000 from candidates for their recruitment. It is a shocking eye-opener of an organised syndicate ruling the roost amid sheer absence of accountability and impunity.



We believe the ministry concerned may convey the wrong message by not immediately dealing with the issue, meaning bringing the culprits to book. Strict laws need to be introduced as well as implemented to ensure accountability on recruitment processes handled city corporations and municipalities.



What more has been revealed in addition to such blatant recruitment scam in the TIB findings, titled, "Governing Challenge in Medical Waste Management and Way Out" in a virtual press conference, is no short of cutting fun with an issue as important as public health.



Some 80% of surveyed city corporations are reportedly running without medical treatment facilities due to lack of government surveillance, and hospitals' inability to purchase modern technology like ETPs and incinerators. While this reveals a sorry state of our health management at one hand, this has carried blessings for many on the other. Capitalizing on such mess, a dubious trade of reusable and recyclable wastes has thrived in the country posing a substantive threat to public health.



A section of hospital staffs are allegedly selling recyclable wastes such as used glass, bottles, syringes, saline bags and rubber, plastic tubes, blots, disposable glass and plasma bags to collectors without destroying them. Later, they are cleaning and packaging these reusable wastes without proper sterilization and selling to drug stores and various clinics. From the environment and health implications of medical wastes, there is no chance to rule out possible outbreaks of various infectious diseases including HIV.



We believe if this horrific trade is not immediately shut down, it will only encourage more unauthorized and low quality health care and diagnostic centres to function with zero accountability.



The government immediately needs to issue guidelines for the sake of public health safety and strictly ensure that they are being followed. It must comply with the rules of a systematic waste disposal mechanism.



There is no scope to compromise with restoring discipline and accountability in the recruitment process anywhere, and at the same time immediately address the messy waste management dilemma.



