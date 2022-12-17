Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Plastic use on the rise

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir

Since the easing of the lockdown, many businesses, as well as the ever-popular tea stalls, have reopened. Tea and coffee are being served in plastic cups instead of the usual glass or ceramic cups to prevent the spread of infection. Apart from the increase in the use of disposable cups, a variety of products are being marketed in plastic containers.

According to research, components used to make plastic are harmful to the human body. Moreover, plastic is not perishable, posing a grave threat to the natural environment. Earlier, the high court directed to stop the use of one-time plastic materials, and under our existing environmental protection laws, the use of plastic materials is strictly prohibited. But due to lack of awareness, easy availability and lack of proper supervision of the administration, the use of plastic continues to threaten public health and the environment.

 I urge the authorities to be more vigilant in this regard.

Fairooz Islam
Shantinagar, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plastic use on the rise
UK looks to India for post-Brexit trade breakthrough
Strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, Argentina and Qatar
Difficulties in getting a passport
Questioning human rights situation in USA and beyond
 New prospects in maritime connectivity and economic growth
Health risks of junk food
Putin's plan to take on the world economic order hits a wall


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft