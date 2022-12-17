Plastic use on the rise

Dear Sir



Since the easing of the lockdown, many businesses, as well as the ever-popular tea stalls, have reopened. Tea and coffee are being served in plastic cups instead of the usual glass or ceramic cups to prevent the spread of infection. Apart from the increase in the use of disposable cups, a variety of products are being marketed in plastic containers.



According to research, components used to make plastic are harmful to the human body. Moreover, plastic is not perishable, posing a grave threat to the natural environment. Earlier, the high court directed to stop the use of one-time plastic materials, and under our existing environmental protection laws, the use of plastic materials is strictly prohibited. But due to lack of awareness, easy availability and lack of proper supervision of the administration, the use of plastic continues to threaten public health and the environment.



I urge the authorities to be more vigilant in this regard.



Fairooz Islam

Shantinagar, Dhaka