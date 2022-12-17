Difficulties in getting a passport

According to the Book of Nehemiah, King Artaxerxes of Persia wrote a letter to one of his government officials allowing safe passage through 'Judea', the first passport recorded in the Bible. Later in 1540, King Henry V of England introduced the concept of a passport as travel information to identify foreigners and passed an Act on the issue of passports in the Parliament of England (Privacy Council of England). In 1794, England introduced the issue of separate passports for government employees including cabinet ministers. Initially, passports contained only handwritten information and no photographs are attached to those. As a result, a German spy entered Britain with a fake American passport at the time of World War I. Various problems arose with this.



Therefore, to avoid problems, the practice of attaching photographs to passports was introduced after the end of World War I. In the early days, any type of photograph could be used in passports, even family photographs were also seen. This also faced various problems. Therefore, nowadays photographs with clearly visible faces including ears, fingerprints of two hands, and iris of eyes are used. After World War I. In 1920, the concept of the modern passport started internationally with the League of Nations meeting 'Conference on Passports & Customs Formalities and Through Tickets' held in Paris. The idea of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) came in 1980 from the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO). After thirty years in 2010, it was also launched in Bangladesh. Although E-Passport has been introduced in developed countries since 2008. On January 22, 2020, Bangladesh also entered the era of e-passports.



To go legally to any country from another, the concerned person needs a passport as an essential accessory. Again, this is the biggest document of recognition as a citizen of the state. As a citizen of the country, the national identity card is one of the proofs, but this identity card is almost obsolete after crossing the borders of the country, only the passport proves the citizenship of that person.



Therefore, in 1962, the zonal office, Dhaka, and the Regional Passport Office, Dhaka were established as administrative offices in East Pakistan in 1962 to provide assistance to citizens traveling abroad. Immigration and Passport Directorate operations started with Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. In 1973, the Directorate of Immigration and Passport started its operations in a full-fledged manner consisting of six offices.



In 2010, nineteen and thirty-three new regional passport offices were established in 2011, along with visa cells and immigration check posts. At present, regional passport offices have been established in every district of the country. Besides, MRP and MRV projects have been implemented in 73 Bangladeshi missions around the world. 3,12,60,212 Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) and 16,31,008 Machine Readable Visas (MRVs) have been successfully printed till September 27, 2021. [Source: Directorate of Immigration and Passports]



This very necessary passport has to be collected in case of need. But this requirement becomes annoyingly unnecessary when passport offices are resorted to. The passport office is one of the most important service sectors under the Ministry of Home Affairs in Bangladesh. As a citizen of an independent country, it is our civil right to get passport office services. But far from civil rights, our passport offices have become factories of mismanagement, bribery, and brokers.



Previously, printed PDF forms had to be filled by hand and submitted to the passport office. And such a hand-filled passport form was sent back again and again with various errors. However, when the wrongly filled form was submitted through brokers, the wrong form through money would be cleared instantly. According to a statistic, out of one hundred passport forms filled in by hand, about ninety-five were sent back with various excuses. Therefore, getting rid of this trouble of filling by hand. There is a strong demand for online application submissions. Anticipating the dire situation, the authority started accepting online applications. Everyone is hopeful that this time worries and problems have been reduced. But the hope turned out to be dust, the reality turned out to be completely different.



Rather, some places have to face more trouble than before. If there was a mistake in a certain place while filling the form by hand, it could be corrected immediately in a new form, but if there is a mistake in the online application or if the officials become unhappy and find a mistake, they have to go to the website of the Department of Immigration and Passport, and resolve the mistake. Although some are successful in this reformation effort but it is not possible for most of them. And that is when the violence of the brokers begins. These brokers are related directly from the regional office officials to the main office officials.



In this way, at least 12 crore taka is being collected every month from the sixty-nine regional passport offices of the country as a bribe. Not only that, this bribe money is divided into different rates and reaches the pockets of the officials of the head office on time. It is not the case that the golden deer passport will arrive in the hand only after the initial work of the office phase is completed through brokers and money. Now waiting for police verification. For verifying the information of the applicant, it is sent to the office of the Special Branch of the police and at the district level to the office of the Superintendent of Police. From there an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Sub Inspector (SI), or Inspector is assigned to verify the information. Although this work assigned to them is a part of the police service. In most cases, the police consider it as providing additional services, demanding extra money in the name of tea sweets, motorbike fuel has become a routine matter.



A 2017 report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) found that three-quarters of people who apply for passports face irregularities and harassment during police verification and pay bribes or illegal payments. Due to such irregularities, many agencies including the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and TIB proposed to do away with the police verification system for issuing passports. In 2016, an ASI of the Special Branch of the police went to the house of a justice of the high court to verify the passports of her two daughters and demanded two thousand taka. That justice filed a case against it at Shahbag police station. Later, when brought to court, the ASI was sentenced with one-year imprisonment. At the same time, the Inspector General of Police was also directed to take departmental action. Now the question is, justice has given the police to the police, and confirmed the punishment of the crime, but what will the general public do?



In addition to the above problems, there are also structural problems in the passport sector. In a country of about 17 crore people, the current manpower of the Immigration and Passport Department is only 1184 people. In addition to increasing this number by hiring skilled manpower, the speed of passport printing should also be increased. If there is any informational error, quick correction should be ensured through proper proof-checking. A separate gate at the airport is also a must for an e-passport holder, taking measures to make e-passports valid for 65-year-old citizens for 10 years (currently 5 years is available) will increase civil rights for the elderly and reduce suffering. If necessary, appropriate amendments can be made to the laws and regulations related to passports. Also, while the world's best-secured e-passport has 89 security features, the Bangladeshi e-passport has only 38 security features, it needs to be improved; In the list of 116 most powerful passports in the world, Bangladesh is at 108th position, i.e. ninth from the bottom, this relegation must be prevented. Above all, the distribution of passports should be ensured within the stipulated time. In addition to ensuring the services of the citizens, effective steps should be taken to stop the harassment of these sectors. And to eliminate bribery, corruption, and irregularities, the government's high-level vision is needed.

The writer is president, Bangladesh Torun Column Lekhok Forum, Jagannath University











