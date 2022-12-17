Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

BATANG KALI, Dec 16: At least 21 people including children have been killed after a landslide hit a holiday campsite in Malaysia's Selangor state.

Families were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened around 03:00 Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday) at a farm stay in Batang Kali township.

Hundreds of rescuers spent Friday digging through mud to find survivors.

The farm's managers said at least 30 children and 51 adults were registered for an overnight stay.

Local media reported that Malaysian authorities said 14 people were still missing, and that about 700 officials are involved in the search and rescue.

The Malaysian fire department said at least four children were among the dead.

More than 20 primary school teachers and their family members were at the campsite, according to a New Straits Times report.

Malaysia's fire and rescue department said a 30m high slope impacted the campsite in "a terrible tragedy". Government authorities noted that the landslide involved about 450,000 square metres of soil.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming reported that the camping site had been operating illegally.

Mr Nga also said he ordered all "high-risk" camping sites - those located along rivers, waterfalls and hillsides - across the country to be closed for seven days with immediate effect.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, who visited the area earlier today, also said all campsites in dangerous locations had to be evacuated as the weather was expected to worsen in the coming days. "We have to learn from what has happened today," he said.

It's unclear what triggered the landslide, which happened in a forested, hilly area next to the side of the road in Batang Kali, close to the Genting Highland region.

Locals reported some light rain, but no heavy downpours or any earthquakes in the lead up to it. However, monsoon season is currently underway in Malaysia. The landslide began up a slope more than 30m (100ft) higher than the campsite, and rolled through an acre of land. -BBC













