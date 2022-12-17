Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BATANG KALI, Dec 16: At least 21 people including children have been killed after a landslide hit a holiday campsite in Malaysia's Selangor state.
Families were sleeping in their tents when the landslide happened around 03:00 Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday) at a farm stay in Batang Kali township.
Hundreds of rescuers spent Friday digging through mud to find survivors.
The farm's managers said at least 30 children and 51 adults were registered for an overnight stay.
Local media reported that Malaysian authorities said 14 people were still missing, and that about 700 officials are involved in the search and rescue.
The Malaysian fire department said at least four children were among the dead.
More than 20 primary school teachers and their family members were at the campsite, according to a New Straits Times report.
Malaysia's fire and rescue department said a 30m high slope impacted the campsite in "a terrible tragedy". Government authorities noted that the landslide involved about 450,000 square metres of soil.
Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming reported that the camping site had been operating illegally.
Mr Nga also said he ordered all "high-risk" camping sites - those located along rivers, waterfalls and hillsides - across the country to be closed for seven days with immediate effect.
Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, who visited the area earlier today, also said all campsites in dangerous locations had to be evacuated as the weather was expected to worsen in the coming days. "We have to learn from what has happened today," he said.
It's unclear what triggered the landslide, which happened in a forested, hilly area next to the side of the road in Batang Kali, close to the Genting Highland region.
Locals reported some light rain, but no heavy downpours or any earthquakes in the lead up to it. However, monsoon season is currently underway in Malaysia. The landslide began up a slope more than 30m (100ft) higher than the campsite, and rolled through an acre of land.    -BBC








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change fuelling cholera surge: WHO
Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing
Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association
Global coal consumption to reach all-time high this year: IEA
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
North Korea tests solid-fuel motor, aiming to build new weapon
Chattogram Zilla Parishad paid tributes to the brave martyrs
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman paid tribute to the brave martyrs


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft