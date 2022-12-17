North Korea tests solid-fuel motor, aiming to build new weapon

SEOUL, Dec 16: North Korea has successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" with the aim of developing a new weapon, state media said Friday.

Despite heavy international sanctions over its weapons programmes, Pyongyang has built up an arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

All its known ICBMs are liquid-fuelled, however, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last year that developing solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles was a strategic priority.

On Thursday, he oversaw the successful test fire of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

KCNA described it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".

Images released by state media showed Kim observing the test at the Sohae Satellite Launch Ground, as the horizontally placed motor spewed bright yellow exhaust flame.

Another image showed him grinning with a lit cigarette in his hand and a tower of white smoke from the test behind him.

Liquid-fuel rockets are notoriously difficult to operate and take a long time to prepare for launch, analysts say.

They are thus slower, and easier for an enemy to spot and destroy. -AFP











