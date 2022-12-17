Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

North Korea tests solid-fuel motor, aiming to build new weapon

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

SEOUL, Dec 16: North Korea has successfully tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" with the aim of developing a new weapon, state media said Friday.
Despite heavy international sanctions over its weapons programmes, Pyongyang has built up an arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
All its known ICBMs are liquid-fuelled, however, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last year that developing solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles was a strategic priority.
On Thursday, he oversaw the successful test fire of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
KCNA described it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".
Images released by state media showed Kim observing the test at the Sohae Satellite Launch Ground, as the horizontally placed motor spewed bright yellow exhaust flame.
Another image showed him grinning with a lit cigarette in his hand and a tower of white smoke from the test behind him.
Liquid-fuel rockets are notoriously difficult to operate and take a long time to prepare for launch, analysts say.
They are thus slower, and easier for an enemy to spot and destroy.     -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change fuelling cholera surge: WHO
Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing
Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association
Global coal consumption to reach all-time high this year: IEA
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
North Korea tests solid-fuel motor, aiming to build new weapon
Chattogram Zilla Parishad paid tributes to the brave martyrs
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman paid tribute to the brave martyrs


Latest News
Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea celebrates Victory Day
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft