Buffet Paradise-a quality buffet

Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:10 AM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Md. Meharab Khan Adon

Buffet Paradise, a new restaurant in Dhanmondi, is taking the city by storm with its delicious food and friendly atmosphere. Just like any other buffet, they also offer unlimited food and drinks, with lots of different options to choose from according to your taste.
Apart from offering a very soothing interior the management of Buffet Paradise keeps the convenience of their customers in mind. As a result the restaurant also offers a meeting room with a capacity of 10-12 people. So, whether it is a family function or an official meeting, Buffet Paradise can fulfill the requirements of the customers.
The restaurant has earned a reputation for putting smiles on customers' faces with its wide variety of delicious dishes and friendly staff. Buffet Paradise has 75+ items on its lunch menu and more than 100 items on its dinner menu, including Chinese and Indian favorites. They are going by their promotional price of only 599BDT for lunch and 699BDT for dinner.
The manager of Buffet Paradise says that they do their grocery shopping daily so that they can provide fresh food with the best taste. He also says "our two chefs are very professional and both excel at cooking Chinese and Indian items. They take our customers' tastes into account when they're preparing the meals, so you can expect nothing less than a delicious meal here."
Faisal, a customer of Buffet Paradise says- "I am a buffet lover and I go to various buffets on a regular basis. Buffet Paradise is certainly on my favorite list and I am specially amazed by their friendly staff and taste of fresh ingredients."
On top of everything, customers can watch live football matches in this world cup season while having food at this restaurant.
So, Buffet Paradise can be your next choice as a restaurant to enjoy food and spend quality time with your friends and family in this winter.



