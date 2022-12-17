Video
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022

Recipe

Recipe

Carrot and Walnut Puddings
Ingredients:
v    1 cup (150g) self-raising flour
v    1 tsp baking powder
v    1/2 cup (125ml) sunflower oil
v    1 carrot, finely grated
v    3/4 lightly packed cup (120g) brown sugar
v    2 eggs
v    1 tsp vanilla extract
v    1 tbsp golden syrup, plus extra to serve
v    100g chopped toasted walnuts, plus extra to serve

LEMON MASCARPONE
v    250g mascarpone
v    1/2 cup (75g) icing sugar, sifted
v    1 tsp grated lemon zest
v    1/4 tsp vanilla extract
Method:
1.    Grease four 1-cup (250ml) dariole moulds or ovenproof dishes. Mix all ingredients , except nuts, with electric beaters for 2-3 minutes until well combined. Stir in nuts and divide among moulds. Cover each with a circle of buttered baking paper. Fold a single pleat (to allow for expansion) into 4 pieces of foil, then use to cover puddings tightly.
2.    Now, place in a roasting pan and fill pan with enough boiling water to come halfway up sides of moulds. Bake for 35 minutes. Remove from pan and cool for 5 minutes.
3.    Meanwhile, use a wooden spoon to beat lemon mascarpone ingredients until combined. Cover and chill until required. Turn puddings onto serving plates and top with a dollop of lemon mascarpone. Drizzle with extra golden syrup and sprinkle with extra walnuts.


Recipe

Recipe

Marmalade Self-saucing Puddings
Ingredients:
v    80g orange marmalade, plus 2 tbs extra
v    185g unsalted butter
v    125g self-raising flour, sifted
v    1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar
v    Finely grated zest of 2 oranges
v    1/2 tsp ground cardamom
v    1 egg
v    100ml milk
v    1 tsp vanilla bean paste
v    Thickened cream, to serve
Method:
1.    Preheat oven to 160oC. Grease four 1 cup (250ml) ramekins, and spoon 1 tbs orange marmalade into the base of each.
2.    Place 85g butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir until melted then remove from heat and cool.
3.    Combine flour, sugar, orange zest and cardamom in a bowl. In a separate large bowl, lightly beat the egg, then stir in the milk, melted butter and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and stir to combine. Divide batter among ramekins until two-thirds full. Place on a baking tray and bake for 40 minutes or until the centres spring back when lightly pressed. Set aside to cool slightly.
4.    Meanwhile, to make the brown butter, place remaining 100g butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Swirling the pan, cook for 5 minutes or until nutty brown. Add the extra 2 tbs marmalade and stir to melt.
5.    Turn warm puddings out into bowls and drizzle with brown butter and cream to serve.


