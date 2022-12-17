

Diabetes: Know your risk

Associate Professor

(Endocrinology & Metabolism)

Department of Medicine

MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Millions of people with diabetes around the world do not have access to diabetes care. People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. The centenary of the discovery of insulin presents a unique opportunity to bring about meaningful change for the more than 530 million people living with diabetes and the millions more at risk.

The rising number of people affected by diabetes is putting added strain on healthcare systems. Healthcare professionals must know how to detect and diagnose the condition early and provide the best possible care; while people living with diabetes need access to ongoing education to understand their condition and carry out the daily self-care essential to staying healthy and avoiding complications.

If you have diabetes, you need to manage and regularly monitor your glucose (blood sugar) levels to be sure that they're within a target range.

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence.

Type 2 diabetes, which typically develops in adulthood, occurs when your body stops responding to insulin, a hormone produced by your pancreas, that helps your cells take in sugar from your blood.

The only way to know for sure that you have diabetes is to get tested. The most common tests are the A1C test and the plasma glucose test.

Warning signs of diabetes

Untreated diabetes tends to cause worsening symptoms over time as chronically high blood sugar levels cause more damage to tissues and organs. You may not recognize these warning signs in the beginning if they're mild. The symptoms of type 2 diabetes tend to come on more gradually than type 1 diabetes. In the early stages of diabetes, there may be no symptoms at all.

It's important that you visit doctor if you notice any potential warning signs of diabetes. If left untreated, diabetes can severely damage the tissues and organs in your body.

Early warning signs

Diabetes: Know your risk

v Extreme thirst

v Frequent urination, especially at night

v Unintentional weight loss

v Increased hunger

v Blurred vision

v Numbness or tingling in your hands and feet

v Fatigue

v Skin that's very itchy or dry

v Wounds that don't heal quickly

Other warning signs of type 1 diabetes

v It's generally diagnosed in children and young adults, although it can occur at any age. It's most commonly diagnosed in children around 10 to 14 years of age.

In addition to the symptoms outlined above, a child may experience additional symptoms, such as:

v Sudden, unintentional weight loss

v Wetting the bed after a history of being dry at night

v A yeast infection in a prepubescent girl

v Breath that smells like fruit

v Flu-like symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, problems breathing, and loss of consciousness

Flu-like symptoms are caused when undiagnosed diabetes causes ketones to build up in the bloodstream. This condition is called diabetic ketoacidosis. This condition is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical treatment.

Other warning signs of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can develop over the course of several years, and the warning signs may be subtle. It's also possible to not have any obvious warning signs at all.

You're at risk for type 2 diabetes if you:

v Have prediabetes.

v Are overweight.

v Are 45 years or older.

v Have a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes.

v Are physically active less than 3 times a week.

v Have ever had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.

If you have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease you may also be at risk for type 2 diabetes.

Instead, you may be diagnosed with diabetes after visiting your doctor for:

v Persistent infections or a slow-healing wound

v Numbness or tingling in your hands or feet

v Heart problems

You can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with proven lifestyle changes. These include losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.

Prediabetes

You're at risk for prediabetes if you:

v Are overweight.

v Are 45 years or older.

v Have a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes.

v Are physically active less than 3 times a week.

v Have ever had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.

You can prevent or reverse prediabetes with proven lifestyle changes. These include losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.

Gestational Diabetes

You're at risk for gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant) if you:

v Had gestational diabetes during a previous pregnancy.

v Have given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.

v Are overweight.

v Are more than 25 years old.

v Have a family history of type 2 diabetes.

v Have a hormone disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Gestational diabetes usually goes away after you give birth, but increases your risk for type 2 diabetes. Your baby is more likely to have obesity as a child or teen, and to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.

Before you get pregnant, you may be able to prevent gestational diabetes with lifestyle changes i.e. losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.

Many people get tested for diabetes because they develop symptoms that are potential early warning signs. You may also discover a diabetes diagnosis after visiting your doctor for another condition or for routine blood work.

If you make an appointment with your doctor due to diabetes warning signs, they will want to know:

v your symptoms

v family history

v medications you're taking

v any allergies you have

Your doctor will ask you questions about your symptoms and will likely run some blood tests.

There are several tests that can diagnose diabetes. These include:

A1C: This test shows what your blood glucose level has averaged for the last 3 months. This does not require you to fast or drink anything.

Fasting plasma glucose (FPG): You will need to fast for at least 8 hours before this test is done.

Oral glucose tolerance (OGTT): This test takes 2 to 3 hours. Your blood glucose levels are tested initially and then repeated at intervals for 2 hours after you've consumed a specific sweet drink.

Random plasma glucose test: You can have this test done any time and do not need to be fasting.

How is diabetes treated?

Diabetes can be treated in several ways. Diet, physical activity, and careful monitoring are important if you have diabetes, no matter which type of diabetes you have.

If you have type 1 diabetes, you will need to take insulin for the rest of your life. That's because your pancreas doesn't produce the insulin your body needs.

If you have type 2 diabetes, it may be possible to control your diabetes with lifestyle changes, such as diet, weight loss, and exercise. You may also need to take oral or injectable medications, including insulin or metformin or other oral anti-diabetic drugs, to manage your blood sugar levels.

If you have either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you'll need to carefully track your diet to prevent your blood sugar levels from getting too high. This generally means watching your carbohydrate intake as well as limiting over-processed, low fiber foods, such as:

v Sugary sodas

v Sweetened breakfast cereals

v White bread

v White pasta

v White rice

v Fruit juices

v Processed packaged snacks

v Fruit-flavored yogurt

v Flavored coffee drinks

Your doctor will work closely with you to develop a treatment plan to help you control your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is a progressive disease that may require re-evaluation and changes to your treatment plan over time. You can live a full and active life with diabetes. Although diabetes requires careful planning and management, it shouldn't prevent you from engaging in and enjoying everyday activities.

Type 1 diabetes can't be prevented. But you may be able to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by managing your weight, staying active, and following a healthy diet. However, genetics and other risk factors may increase your risk despite your best efforts.

If you have any risk factors for diabetes, it's important to get regular checkups with your doctor or healthcare professional. This will help prevent diabetes from progressing and causing other serious health complications.

















Dr. Nazma AkterAssociate Professor(Endocrinology & Metabolism)Department of MedicineMARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, DhakaMillions of people with diabetes around the world do not have access to diabetes care. People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. The centenary of the discovery of insulin presents a unique opportunity to bring about meaningful change for the more than 530 million people living with diabetes and the millions more at risk.The rising number of people affected by diabetes is putting added strain on healthcare systems. Healthcare professionals must know how to detect and diagnose the condition early and provide the best possible care; while people living with diabetes need access to ongoing education to understand their condition and carry out the daily self-care essential to staying healthy and avoiding complications.If you have diabetes, you need to manage and regularly monitor your glucose (blood sugar) levels to be sure that they're within a target range.There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2.Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence.Type 2 diabetes, which typically develops in adulthood, occurs when your body stops responding to insulin, a hormone produced by your pancreas, that helps your cells take in sugar from your blood.The only way to know for sure that you have diabetes is to get tested. The most common tests are the A1C test and the plasma glucose test.Warning signs of diabetesUntreated diabetes tends to cause worsening symptoms over time as chronically high blood sugar levels cause more damage to tissues and organs. You may not recognize these warning signs in the beginning if they're mild. The symptoms of type 2 diabetes tend to come on more gradually than type 1 diabetes. In the early stages of diabetes, there may be no symptoms at all.It's important that you visit doctor if you notice any potential warning signs of diabetes. If left untreated, diabetes can severely damage the tissues and organs in your body.Early warning signsType 1 and type 2 diabetes have some symptoms that are the same and some that are different, eg.v Extreme thirstv Frequent urination, especially at nightv Unintentional weight lossv Increased hungerv Blurred visionv Numbness or tingling in your hands and feetv Fatiguev Skin that's very itchy or dryv Wounds that don't heal quicklyOther warning signs of type 1 diabetesv It's generally diagnosed in children and young adults, although it can occur at any age. It's most commonly diagnosed in children around 10 to 14 years of age.In addition to the symptoms outlined above, a child may experience additional symptoms, such as:v Sudden, unintentional weight lossv Wetting the bed after a history of being dry at nightv A yeast infection in a prepubescent girlv Breath that smells like fruitv Flu-like symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, problems breathing, and loss of consciousnessFlu-like symptoms are caused when undiagnosed diabetes causes ketones to build up in the bloodstream. This condition is called diabetic ketoacidosis. This condition is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical treatment.Other warning signs of type 2 diabetesType 2 diabetes can develop over the course of several years, and the warning signs may be subtle. It's also possible to not have any obvious warning signs at all.You're at risk for type 2 diabetes if you:v Have prediabetes.v Are overweight.v Are 45 years or older.v Have a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes.v Are physically active less than 3 times a week.v Have ever had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.If you have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease you may also be at risk for type 2 diabetes.Instead, you may be diagnosed with diabetes after visiting your doctor for:v Persistent infections or a slow-healing woundv Numbness or tingling in your hands or feetv Heart problemsYou can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with proven lifestyle changes. These include losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.PrediabetesYou're at risk for prediabetes if you:v Are overweight.v Are 45 years or older.v Have a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes.v Are physically active less than 3 times a week.v Have ever had gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.You can prevent or reverse prediabetes with proven lifestyle changes. These include losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.Gestational DiabetesYou're at risk for gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant) if you:v Had gestational diabetes during a previous pregnancy.v Have given birth to a baby who weighed over 9 pounds.v Are overweight.v Are more than 25 years old.v Have a family history of type 2 diabetes.v Have a hormone disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).Gestational diabetes usually goes away after you give birth, but increases your risk for type 2 diabetes. Your baby is more likely to have obesity as a child or teen, and to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.Before you get pregnant, you may be able to prevent gestational diabetes with lifestyle changes i.e. losing weight if you're overweight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular physical activity.Many people get tested for diabetes because they develop symptoms that are potential early warning signs. You may also discover a diabetes diagnosis after visiting your doctor for another condition or for routine blood work.If you make an appointment with your doctor due to diabetes warning signs, they will want to know:v your symptomsv family historyv medications you're takingv any allergies you haveYour doctor will ask you questions about your symptoms and will likely run some blood tests.There are several tests that can diagnose diabetes. These include:A1C: This test shows what your blood glucose level has averaged for the last 3 months. This does not require you to fast or drink anything.Fasting plasma glucose (FPG): You will need to fast for at least 8 hours before this test is done.Oral glucose tolerance (OGTT): This test takes 2 to 3 hours. Your blood glucose levels are tested initially and then repeated at intervals for 2 hours after you've consumed a specific sweet drink.Random plasma glucose test: You can have this test done any time and do not need to be fasting.How is diabetes treated?Diabetes can be treated in several ways. Diet, physical activity, and careful monitoring are important if you have diabetes, no matter which type of diabetes you have.If you have type 1 diabetes, you will need to take insulin for the rest of your life. That's because your pancreas doesn't produce the insulin your body needs.If you have type 2 diabetes, it may be possible to control your diabetes with lifestyle changes, such as diet, weight loss, and exercise. You may also need to take oral or injectable medications, including insulin or metformin or other oral anti-diabetic drugs, to manage your blood sugar levels.If you have either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you'll need to carefully track your diet to prevent your blood sugar levels from getting too high. This generally means watching your carbohydrate intake as well as limiting over-processed, low fiber foods, such as:v Sugary sodasv Sweetened breakfast cerealsv White breadv White pastav White ricev Fruit juicesv Processed packaged snacksv Fruit-flavored yogurtv Flavored coffee drinksYour doctor will work closely with you to develop a treatment plan to help you control your blood sugar levels.Diabetes is a progressive disease that may require re-evaluation and changes to your treatment plan over time. You can live a full and active life with diabetes. Although diabetes requires careful planning and management, it shouldn't prevent you from engaging in and enjoying everyday activities.Type 1 diabetes can't be prevented. But you may be able to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by managing your weight, staying active, and following a healthy diet. However, genetics and other risk factors may increase your risk despite your best efforts.If you have any risk factors for diabetes, it's important to get regular checkups with your doctor or healthcare professional. This will help prevent diabetes from progressing and causing other serious health complications.