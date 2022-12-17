

BRAC trained 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue

As part of its safeguarding policy, BRAC is committed to protecting the rights of its employees and programmes partners against abuse, sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, bullying, humiliation and discrimination, neglect and exploitation.

This was discussed at a meeting titled 'Safeguarding related awareness campaign' at a hotel in Cox's Bazar district town.

Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC recently organized the discussion along with staging popular theatre to create awareness on safeguarding (protection of women).

Khondoker Ariful Islam, Director of HCMP of BRAC, gave welcome address while Tahmina Yesmin, Safeguarding Lead of BRAC Head Office, highlighted the event's objectives.

Shahana Hayat, Operations and Admin Head of HCMP, Tilon Andrews, Manager of Safeguarding Unit of BRAC Head Office, Ayesha Akter Monni, Manager of Safeguarding Unit under Human Resources Division of HCMP, among others, spoke on the occasion.

SM Zahidul Islam, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources Division of BRAC HCMP, conducted the discussion.

Khondoker Ariful Islam, in his speech said, "safeguarding is not a matter of BRAC, rather it is a global issue now. Hence we should give maximum importance to it."

He called on all employees of BRAC to practice it in workplace.

Regarding the objective of the programme, Tahmina Yesmin said, "the divisional level awareness raising event is aimed at creating an allout culture of safeguarding."

Over 100 employees including regional managers, area managers, branch managers, and divisional managers of different BRAC programmes from Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas attended the programme.

BRAC held eight similar programmes at eight divisions of the country in the last one year till date.

The author is a freelancer











