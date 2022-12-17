Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

BRAC trained 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Md. Sazedul Islam

BRAC trained 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue

BRAC trained 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue

Development organization BRAC has so far imparted training to more than 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue to raise awareness and share information and knowledge about it among the field level management staff of different BRAC programmes.  
As part of its safeguarding policy, BRAC is committed to protecting the rights of its employees and programmes partners against abuse, sexual harassment, intimidation and violence, bullying, humiliation and discrimination, neglect and exploitation.
This was discussed at a meeting titled 'Safeguarding related awareness campaign' at a hotel in Cox's Bazar district town.
Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC recently organized the discussion along with staging popular theatre to create awareness on safeguarding (protection of women).
Khondoker Ariful Islam, Director of HCMP of BRAC, gave welcome address while Tahmina Yesmin, Safeguarding Lead of BRAC Head Office, highlighted the event's objectives.   
Shahana Hayat, Operations and Admin Head of HCMP, Tilon Andrews, Manager of Safeguarding Unit of BRAC Head Office, Ayesha Akter Monni, Manager of Safeguarding Unit under Human Resources Division of HCMP, among others, spoke on the occasion.     
SM Zahidul Islam, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources Division of BRAC HCMP, conducted the discussion.   
Khondoker Ariful Islam, in his speech said, "safeguarding is not a matter of BRAC, rather it is a global issue now. Hence we should give maximum importance to it."
He called on all employees of BRAC to practice it in workplace.
Regarding the objective of the programme, Tahmina Yesmin said, "the divisional level awareness raising event is aimed at creating an allout culture of safeguarding."  
Over 100 employees including regional managers, area managers, branch managers, and divisional managers of different BRAC programmes from Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas attended the programme.   
BRAC held eight similar programmes at eight divisions of the country in the last one year till date.
    The author is a freelancer  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Webinar on women’s financial inclusion
Bangladeshi bead artist grabs Guinness World Record
BRAC trained 48,000 employees on safeguarding issue
Photo exhibition shows stories of women inspiring changes
Murmu calls for more women leaders for India’s ‘inclusive development’
Winter beauty tips for women
Unified effort key to stop violence against women
Begum Rokeya Day for encouraging women


Latest News
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Indonesia quake death toll jumps to 602
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft