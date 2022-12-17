

Photo exhibition shows stories of women inspiring changes

Justice and gender equality are fundamental human rights that are important for maintaining cohesive society.

However, there is persistent gender disparity throughout the world, and women are underrepresented in both political and economic roles. Only 26.1percent of the over 35,500 parliamentary seats, over 3,400 ministerial positions, and 27 percent of managerial positions were held by women globally in 2021.

Women's violence continues to be a severe global health and protection issue. One in three women may reportedly endure physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives.

The Netherlands' dedication to women's rights, gender equality, and justice is demonstrated by this collaborative exhibition. Insights into themes including sexism, gender-based violence, reproductive rights, and access to equal opportunities are provided by multiple voices, as captured by 17 photographers of 13 different countries.

The tales highlights how gender issues and women's issues have changed in the twenty-first century and how photojournalism has evolved in its representation of them.

This year World Press Photo Exhibition, which is currently touring the globe, honors and recognizes the greatest photojournalism and documentary photography created over the course of the previous year from all across the world.

The exhibition is showcasing photo stories, comprising 122 photographs of 24 photographers from 23 countries, namely Bangladesh, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, Madagascar, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Russia, Sudan, and Thailand.

The photo stories highlight diverse issues, namely the effects of the climate crisis, civil rights movements, access to education and preserving practices of national minority communities.

The displayed photographs have been selected- from 64,823 entries by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries- by a global jury board composed of seven members.

From the 24 regional winners in each of the four categories of WPP's contest model, the 2022 Contest jury selected the four global winners.

The World Press Photo Foundation, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the City of The Hague present a selection of stories, awarded in the annual World Press Photo Contest from 2000 to 2021, that highlight the resilience and challenges of women, girls and communities around the world.

The contest, organised by World Press Photo Foundation, covered world regions, are namely Sao Paulo, Brazil - 14 October to 6 November, Athens, Greece - 28 October to 18 November, Brasilia, Brazil - 4 to 20 November, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - 9 to 26 November, Porto Alegre, Brazil - 16 November to 4 December, Istanbul, Turkey - 24 November to 15 December, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 25 November to 10 December, Skopje, North Macedonia - 25 November to 11 December and Ankara, Turkey - 25 November to 15 December.

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 began its worldwide tour in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 15. It has been held in more than 20 countries so far.











