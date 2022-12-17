Murmu calls for more women leaders for India’s ‘inclusive development’

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said more women at senior positions and in leadership roles will strengthen India's resolve for inclusive development.

Droupadi Murmu was addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service who had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. She asked them to do their duty with sincerity and commitment.

"Your contribution in steering India towards greater progress and development is going to be huge. The information and data analysis that you provide will be instrumental in making and implementing policies which ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of development," the president said.

Ms Murmu said she was also delighted to know that lady officers comprise over 40 per cent of the officers present at the ceremony.

"More women at senior positions and in leadership roles will definitely strengthen India's resolve for inclusive development," the president added.

She said India is at the cusp of a new phase of socio-economic transformation.

"Increased penetration of digital technologies has brought transparency and efficiency in the government functioning and has transformed the e-government landscape. The flow of data through these initiatives provides support to the government in taking effective decisions," she said. PTI











