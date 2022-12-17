Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Sunil Mishra

Mysteries of Mind

Tech industry veteran Sunil Mishra attempts an inside view into the \'software\' of the brain…

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Reviewed by Nagesh Prabhu

Tech industry veteran Sunil Mishra attempts an inside view into the 'software' of the brain
Mysteries of Mind

Mysteries of Mind

The vast depth of the human mind has intrigued scholars across disciplines since ancient times, and topics such as happiness, self and society, memory, love, language, free will and superstition have been approached from different lenses from then to now. A new book titled "Mysteries of Mind" - A Scientific Enquiry, penned by author and tech industry veteran Sunil Mishra, adopts a multi-disciplinary approach to the human mind.  

With a foreword by Professor Debashish Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, the book spans widely-discussed topics and attempts to answer questions such as why we procrastinate and do smartphones make our brain smart. It references the famous Stanford prison experiment, Sally Anne test, Turing test, and Einstein, Bohr and the war over quantum theory to explain these mysteries of the mind - mindfulness, procrastination, attention, emotions, illusion, the future of mind in an era of artificial intelligence, and more.

A 280-page book, published by Garuda Prakashan, is an inquiry from different disciplines such as philosophy, psychology, spirituality and neuroscience into the things that make us human, yet test the extent of our knowledge. These topics have been subject of wonder among people from the ancient Vedic civilisation to the modern computer age.

The book has stories of human minds, interesting psychological experiments, and underlying scientific explanations from neuroscientists. All these incidents and experiments help us to understand ourselves better and make the right decisions to leverage our potential.

Even for advanced medical science, the mind is a very nebulous topic; it is elusive. It is not governed by the natural laws of physics or biology. Yet, we all know that the mind exists because we all experience it in our day-to-day life.

Neuroscientists, philosophers, spiritual gurus, psychologists and commoners like us, all have tried to understand it from their own perspective.

"My attempt in this book has been to build a composite point of view based on references from latest scientific studies in various universities, as well as ancient literature on this topic," said Sunil Mishra, who earned a B Tech degree at IIT (ISM), Dhanbad and an MBA from IIM-Lucknow.

In the chapter 'Fear of the Black Cat', the author explains superstition in detail, citing psychological experiments, urban legends and karmic theory that try to explain what's at play. He elaborates, "Pattern recognition has been essential for our survival, whether it was for identifying food or protecting ourselves from dangerous animals. A counter-effect of the same is that our brain does not handle randomness well. Hence, it tries to draw a pattern even among unrelated events."

The author has over two decades of experience in the field of banking technology. He is working with Infosys in India in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and start-up ecosystem. He had earlier worked with McKinsey, Accenture and I-flex solutions. He is the author of three other books.

Courtesy: THE HINDU  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Tiananmen
All the world’s a stage
Mysteries of Mind
Independence
No way in
Tata’s Leadership Experiment
The Philosophy of Modern Song
The Mystery of Time Travel


Latest News
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Indonesia quake death toll jumps to 602
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft