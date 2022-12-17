

Claudia



Me? I was an average student, nothing compared to her 4.0 GPA since kindergarden, her abundance of extracurricular activities, her buckets full of medals, her endless amount of self-organized fundraisers. I wasn't even sure I wanted to go to college. I was never jealous of her, I couldn't be. I didn't want to be her, a shallow shell of myself who didn't know who she was. I had a favorite flavor, a favorite colour, an unlikely dream of being an author. People easily believed the rumours of her being a robot, because that was how she portrayed herself, a machine with a goal. However, having grown up together, I knew better than that. I knew she was just as humane as the rest of us. I knew that she was filled to the brink with emotions she had been suppressing since childhood, worried of being thought of as weak, humane, faulty. I knew she used her goals as a way of forgetting her past, her dead father who had cared more about the college she went to than her wellbeing. I knew about her spineless mother who never saved her from the abuse, who cared more about the faade of their perfect little family and their appearance than she ever did her own flesh and blood. I knew about her father losing all of their money to a gambling debt. She had no social life, she could not afford one. I knew that any day now she would breakdown from the pressure of it all, although I had hoped it would not have been anytime soon, especially now, when it was almost the end of high school.



She was the more clearheaded one amongst us. I was the one that lived in the present; made mistakes, messes she helped me clean up every time. She was the one with the solutions. We were the perfect balance a dynamic duo, a force that could wreck all other forces, forged by our neighbourly hospital beds when we were born. I knew that when it all imploded, she would make the mess of a lifetime and I had prepared myself to help her by whatever means necessary.



This was the moment, my chance to be there for her. So, I walked into the police station, stood beside her and held her hand as I stated, "It was me. I did it."



