

Truths of Tranquility

In local hospitals

At lonely nights

Deaths are irreversible truths

Silent as silence

Cold as glaciers.



Deaths are persistent assassins

And a mode of truth

Down history.

Iife and death

Are ice and water,

Same thing

In different forms.



(ii)

Where there is no love

There is language,

Where there is no heart

There is tongue.

Love, down history,

Was never that loud.

Love is a silent ship

In the dark Ocean.



Love is

Dying without water

In the water.



(iii)



Verily there are pleasures in pain,

Like walking towards the rainbow

Through storms and rain.

Life lies in enduring pain

In silence.

Life lives in chain,

Life that is free

That's a life in vain.



(iv)



Why River that runs deep

Runs in solemn silence?

Truth of tranquility

Is buried deep down

The dark water.

And rivers run

With prehistoric silence.



All our sweetest truths;

Darkest, deepest truths-

I buried them all

Buried them inside me.

And I

Became a river.



When river rages

Riverbank erodes.



River that love the riversides

Runs silent.

You were Riversides All along.



And I

Became a river.



(v)



With love

He said 'Be'

Therefore mountain stands

Breeze whispers sounding sweet,

People prays in aromatic reverence

Bird sings

Life lives

Death kills.

He said 'Be'

And It is.



He said-

Kun Faya Kun



Thunder raged

And created the rain,

Existence came to reality.



With love

He said-

Kun Faya Kun.



The poet is a civil servant (Assistant Commissioner and

Executive Magistrate)













(i)In local hospitalsAt lonely nightsDeaths are irreversible truthsSilent as silenceCold as glaciers.Deaths are persistent assassinsAnd a mode of truthDown history.Iife and deathAre ice and water,Same thingIn different forms.(ii)Where there is no loveThere is language,Where there is no heartThere is tongue.Love, down history,Was never that loud.Love is a silent shipIn the dark Ocean.Love isDying without waterIn the water.(iii)Verily there are pleasures in pain,Like walking towards the rainbowThrough storms and rain.Life lies in enduring painIn silence.Life lives in chain,Life that is freeThat's a life in vain.(iv)Why River that runs deepRuns in solemn silence?Truth of tranquilityIs buried deep downThe dark water.And rivers runWith prehistoric silence.All our sweetest truths;Darkest, deepest truths-I buried them allBuried them inside me.And IBecame a river.When river ragesRiverbank erodes.River that love the riversidesRuns silent.You were Riversides All along.And IBecame a river.(v)With loveHe said 'Be'Therefore mountain standsBreeze whispers sounding sweet,People prays in aromatic reverenceBird singsLife livesDeath kills.He said 'Be'And It is.He said-Kun Faya KunThunder ragedAnd created the rain,Existence came to reality.With loveHe said-Kun Faya Kun.The poet is a civil servant (Assistant Commissioner andExecutive Magistrate)