|
Truths of Tranquility
|
(i)
In local hospitals
At lonely nights
Deaths are irreversible truths
Silent as silence
Cold as glaciers.
Deaths are persistent assassins
And a mode of truth
Down history.
Iife and death
Are ice and water,
Same thing
In different forms.
(ii)
Where there is no love
There is language,
Where there is no heart
There is tongue.
Love, down history,
Was never that loud.
Love is a silent ship
In the dark Ocean.
Love is
Dying without water
In the water.
(iii)
Verily there are pleasures in pain,
Like walking towards the rainbow
Through storms and rain.
Life lies in enduring pain
In silence.
Life lives in chain,
Life that is free
That's a life in vain.
(iv)
Why River that runs deep
Runs in solemn silence?
Truth of tranquility
Is buried deep down
The dark water.
And rivers run
With prehistoric silence.
All our sweetest truths;
Darkest, deepest truths-
I buried them all
Buried them inside me.
And I
Became a river.
When river rages
Riverbank erodes.
River that love the riversides
Runs silent.
You were Riversides All along.
And I
Became a river.
(v)
With love
He said 'Be'
Therefore mountain stands
Breeze whispers sounding sweet,
People prays in aromatic reverence
Bird sings
Life lives
Death kills.
He said 'Be'
And It is.
He said-
Kun Faya Kun
Thunder raged
And created the rain,
Existence came to reality.
With love
He said-
Kun Faya Kun.
The poet is a civil servant (Assistant Commissioner and
Executive Magistrate)