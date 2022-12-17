Pledge to build prosperous Bangladesh with Liberation War spirit



VICTORY DAY CELEBRATION: The photos show wreaths being placed in Bogura (1), Gopalganj (2), Pirojpur (3), Mymensingh (4), and Rajshahi (5); and a victory rally in Madaripur Town (6). photos: observer

The day is the most joyous and precious day to the countrymen.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

The day is a public holiday. Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organizations organized various programmes to mark the nation's victory.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government and private buildings while the road islands, educational institutions and other buildings were decorated with posters and banners.

Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.

Improved diet was served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails to mark the day.

Radio and TV channels broadcast special programmes while local and national newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.

BOGURA: The day was celebrated in the district with due dignity and enthusiasm.

The day's programme began with 31 gunshots at the sunrise on December 16.

Bogura District administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, police administration, all public and private institutions, various political organizations and people from all walks of life placed floral wreaths on the Phulbari Shaheed Monument in the town.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, District Awami League (AL) and others placed wreaths there one after the other.

Hoisting of the national flag by the DC, salutation, assembly of children, parade and display were held at Bogura Shahid Chandu Cricket Stadium at 8 am.

Painting, recitation competitions and prizes were distributed at Bogura Zilla Parishad Auditorium on the occasion of the day. Freedom fighters (FFs) and the family members of the martyrs were felicitated by the district administration in the afternoon.

In the evening, a discussion meeting and cultural programme was held at the Mujib Mancha on the topic of 'The spirit of the Liberation War and the best use of digital technology in the construction of Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation'.

BARISHAL: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with 31 gunshots on District Police Lines Field at early hours.

Wreaths were placed on the martyr FF monument on the DC office premises in the city at around 6:30am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan, Barishal Range DIG SM Akhteruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, DC Md Jahangir Hossain and SP Wahidul Islam, among others, paid floral tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War in phases.

At 8:30am, Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan formally hoisted the national flag at Bangabandhu Udyan. National anthem was played at that time.

Later on, a parade participated by the students of different educational institutions were held.

Besides, Barishal Reporters' Unity organized a screening on the Liberation War display at Bangabandhu Udyan.

GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam placed a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at 12:01am.

After the district administration, Md Shahid Ulla Khandaker, the representative of carrying out development work in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's constituency, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Advocate Munshi Atiar Rahman, SP Ayesha Siddiqa, District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad and other organizations and people from all walks of life paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu in phases.

Later on, a special munajat was offered there.

Different programmes were also organized at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in the district town.

At 8:30am, parade was held there.

Students from various educational institutions in the town took part in it.

At 11am, wreaths were placed on the monument on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises.

A total of 72 FFs and their family members were given financial assistance and 52 accorded reception at that time.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration, different cultural organizations, political parties and educational institutions organized different programmes in the town.

The day's programme began through placing wreaths by the district administration, police department, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, District BNP, Jatiya party and other political parties, District BMA, educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations at the monument of the Poura Park in the town in the morning.

The day was heralded with 31 gun-salutes at the time of sun rising and national flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings just after sun rise.

Later on, a march past by Ansar, VDP, BNCC, rovers, scouts, students of Shishu Paribar, schools and colleges was held at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium at 8:30 am.

DC Oliur Rahman and SP Kamal Hossain took salute as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman in his speech recalled with profound respect the greatest Bangali for all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh.

A reception was also accorded to the FFs and the members of martyred families on the ground of Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium at 11:30 at the arrangement of the district administration in cooperation with Zilla Parishad.

The programmes also included children's art and essay writing competitions on the Liberation War organized by Bangladesh Shishu Academy and documentary film show arranged by District Information Office.

The other programmes included charity football match between the district administration eleven and Gaibandha Pourashabha, arrangement of sports and games for the women by Mohila Krira Sangstha and holding of blood donation camp by Shandhani Donor Club.

In the evening, a discussion meeting on building Digital Bangladesh organized by the district administration was held at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy in the town.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as the chief guest.

A cultural function was also held on the occasion.

GAZIPUR: Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has celebrated the Victory Day with due dignity and various programs. On the occasion of celebrating the day, BARI arranged various programmes for two days.

The day's programmes include hoisting the national flag with national anthem and awarding the Guard of Honor, laying wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out victory rally, exhibiting Liberation War based still photos, holding discussion meeting and reception of the heroic FFs retired from BARI, screening of documentary film, drawing and essay wring competition, poetry recitation, different types of sports, cultural and prize giving ceremony, special prayers and illumination.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the day's programmes by hoisting the national flag and laying wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu in front of BARI headquarter.

BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, Director (Research) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr Ferdouse Islam, Director (Oilseed Research) Dr Md Abdul Latif Akanda, Director (Tuber Crops Research Centre) Dr Sohela Akter, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Gobinda Chandra Biswas, heads of the divisions, leaders of BARI Scientists Association (BARISA), BARI Employees Welfare Society (BARIKA), BARI 4th Class Welfare Society (BARICHA), Diploma Krishibid Parishad and scientists, officers, employees and workers of all levels of the institute, teachers and students of BARI High School and Anand Shishukanan were present on the occasion.

In the afternoon, a discussion meeting was held at the Kazi Badruddoza auditorium of the institute.

Heroic FFs were also accorded reception at that time.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker addressed the fucntion as the chief guest.

In addition, scientists, officers, BARI Scientists Association (BARISA), Officers Club, BARI Employees Association (BARIKA), Sramik Samiti, Sramik Club, BARI High School and teachers and students of Ananda Shishukanan participated in various activities during the two day-long programme.

LAXMIPUR: The day began with 31 gunshots in the district at early hours.

Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, placed a wreath on the victory monument in the district town.

Madaripur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP Md Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Alhaj Md Shahjahan, Principal of Laxmipur Government College Professor Mahbubul Karim, Chief Executive Officer of the district administration Kul Pradip Chakma, District AL President Md Golam Garuq Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salauddin Tipu and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Emran Hossain, among others, also placed wreaths there in phases.

Apart from this, a day-long programme was organized in the town marking the day.

MADARIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Wreaths were placed on the monument on the DC office premises at dawn.

People from all walks of life paid floral tribute to the FFs and all the martyred of the Liberation War at that time.

The district administration and District Muktijoddha Sangsad brought out a rally from the DC office premises at around 7:30am.

The rally ended at Moulvi Asmat Ali Khan Stadium after parading main streets in the town.

DC Dr Rahima Khatun, SP Masud Alam and Civil Surgeon Dr Munir Ahmed Khan, among others, were also present there.

MEHERPUR: The Victory Day was celebrated in the district in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes.

The day began with 31 gunshots at dawn at Shaheed Dr Shamsuzzoha Park in the town.

After placing floral wreath on the memorial by the district administration in the town, political parties, social and cultural organizations including the juvenile group also paid tribute to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War.

A grand march past comprising with police, BNCC, Ansar-VDP, Rover, Boy Scout, girls in guide and students of different educational institutions and the inmates of the public orphanage was held at local stadium.

DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan and SP Rafiqul Alam took the salute at that time.

A victory rally led by State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP, was brought out in the town that paraded the main streets in the morning.

The rally ended near mass grave located in the entry point of the town.

Valiant FFs and members of martyred FFs' family members were accorded reception and a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy with DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan in the chair.

Similar programmes were also observed in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas.

MYMENSINGH: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the city.

A discussion meeting was held at Shibbari party office of the AL in the city at around 8am.

Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) and President of Mymensingh Metropolitan AL Md Ikramul Haque Titu attended the programme as the chief guest.

MCC Mayor AL Md Ikramul Haque Titu in his speech urged all to take an oath to strengthen the hands of the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is taking the country forward by overcoming hundreds of obstacles.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Buddhijibi Memorial in the city on the occasion.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU).

The programmes included placing wreaths on the NSTU Shaheed Minar and the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out victory rally, holding discussion meeting, and arranging Milad Mahfil, cultural programme and a friendly football match.

Vice-Chancellor of the NSTU Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam hoisted the national flag with national anthem, and released pigeons in front of the memorial sculpture of the War of Liberation with the participation of teachers-students, officials and employees of the university.

A colourful procession was brought out from the administration building premises and paraded main streets on the campus.

Wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar and portrait of the Father of the Nation then.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the NSTU Shaheed Minar premises.

NSTU VC Professor Dr Md. Didar-ul-Alam, President of the NSTU Teachers' Association Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, its General Secretary (GS) Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed, Register (Retd) Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Officers' Association President Sakhawat Hussain, its GS Mejbah Uddin Palash and Abdullah-Al Mamun on behalf of the employees were also present at the programme.

The programme was moderated by Mr Biplab Mallick, director of Student Counselling and Guidance Department.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with 31 gunshots on the bank of the Baleshwar River in the town.

Wreaths were placed at the monument adjacent to the Baleshwar River.

Minister for the Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, District AL President AKMA Awal, Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman, Pirojpur Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek, DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, and SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, MMP (Seba), among others, were also present there.

The national flag was formally hosted by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman at District Stadium in the town.

FFs were also accorded reception marking the day.

Besides, documentary film on the Liberation War was screened in the town.

RAJSHAHI: The day has been celebrated in Rajshahi with a pledge for building a prosperous Bangladesh with spirit of the Great War of Liberation.

Rajshahi City Corporation, Divisional and district administrations, police department, scores of political, socio-cultural, voluntary, professional bodies and trade organisations placed wreaths at different Shaheed Minars including at Bhuban Mohan Park, Rajshahi College, Talaimari, Rajshahi University and Rajshahi Police Lines, and on the Collectorate Building premises.

City and district units of AL celebrated the day through various programmes like victory rally, placing of wreaths, discussion meeting and other cultural functions.

The programmes of the day heralded with 31-gun salute at dawn on the local Police Lines Parade Ground.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) led by its Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique placed a wreath on Rajshahi Court Martyred Memorial Plaque followed by Police Lines Memorial Plaque and Mass-grave paying rich tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War.

After placing the wreaths, the RMP officials stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyred of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

On behalf of the district administration, the gallantry award winning and all other valiant FFs were accorded reception at Shilpakala Academy.

District administration organized a colourful march past at District Stadium with participation of valiant FFs, police, Ansar-VDP, Fire Service, BNCC, boys scout, girl guides, school, college and madrasa students and members of different orphanages, safe home and cultural organizations.

Recreational and amusement parks and other visiting places remained open for the visitors throughout the day marking the celebration.

RAJBARI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with 31-gunshots on Rajbari Police Lines parade ground at dawn.

With DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair, a charity football match was arranged in the town in the morning.

Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, was present as the chief guest at the programme.

SP MM Shakiluzzaman, among others, also attended the programme.

Weathers were also placed on the Shaheed Minar at Rajbari Railway Muktijoddha Shaheed Khusi Football ground.

A colourful march past by police, Ansar and VDP, Rajbari Sarkari Shisu Paribar, and various children and youth's organizations were also held at Rajbari Railway field.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with 31-ganshots on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the district town at dawn.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Abu Tauhid, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, and different political and socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths there.

A march past was held then at Rangamati Chinghla Mang Mari Stadium in the town,

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and SP Mir Abu Tauhid took salute from the participants of the march past at that time.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with 31-gunshots at Bazar Station Muktir Sopan Bijoy Soudha in the town at dawn.

Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman and SP Arifur Rahman Mandal placed wreaths on the monument at that time.

Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikka Parishad, Sirajganj Press Club, Reporters' Unity, District AL, Sirajganj Municipality and District Muktijoddha Sangsad, among other political and socio-cultural organizations, also paid floral tribute to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War. The Victory Day was celebrated on Friday as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 51 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained Liberation War in 1971.The day is the most joyous and precious day to the countrymen.On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.The day is a public holiday. Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organizations organized various programmes to mark the nation's victory.The national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government and private buildings while the road islands, educational institutions and other buildings were decorated with posters and banners.Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.Improved diet was served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails to mark the day.Radio and TV channels broadcast special programmes while local and national newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.BOGURA: The day was celebrated in the district with due dignity and enthusiasm.The day's programme began with 31 gunshots at the sunrise on December 16.Bogura District administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, police administration, all public and private institutions, various political organizations and people from all walks of life placed floral wreaths on the Phulbari Shaheed Monument in the town.Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, District Awami League (AL) and others placed wreaths there one after the other.Hoisting of the national flag by the DC, salutation, assembly of children, parade and display were held at Bogura Shahid Chandu Cricket Stadium at 8 am.Painting, recitation competitions and prizes were distributed at Bogura Zilla Parishad Auditorium on the occasion of the day. Freedom fighters (FFs) and the family members of the martyrs were felicitated by the district administration in the afternoon.In the evening, a discussion meeting and cultural programme was held at the Mujib Mancha on the topic of 'The spirit of the Liberation War and the best use of digital technology in the construction of Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation'.BARISHAL: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with 31 gunshots on District Police Lines Field at early hours.Wreaths were placed on the martyr FF monument on the DC office premises in the city at around 6:30am.Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan, Barishal Range DIG SM Akhteruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam, DC Md Jahangir Hossain and SP Wahidul Islam, among others, paid floral tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War in phases.At 8:30am, Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan formally hoisted the national flag at Bangabandhu Udyan. National anthem was played at that time.Later on, a parade participated by the students of different educational institutions were held.Besides, Barishal Reporters' Unity organized a screening on the Liberation War display at Bangabandhu Udyan.GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam placed a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at 12:01am.After the district administration, Md Shahid Ulla Khandaker, the representative of carrying out development work in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's constituency, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Advocate Munshi Atiar Rahman, SP Ayesha Siddiqa, District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad and other organizations and people from all walks of life paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu in phases.Later on, a special munajat was offered there.Different programmes were also organized at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in the district town.At 8:30am, parade was held there.Students from various educational institutions in the town took part in it.At 11am, wreaths were placed on the monument on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises.A total of 72 FFs and their family members were given financial assistance and 52 accorded reception at that time.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration, different cultural organizations, political parties and educational institutions organized different programmes in the town.The day's programme began through placing wreaths by the district administration, police department, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, District BNP, Jatiya party and other political parties, District BMA, educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations at the monument of the Poura Park in the town in the morning.The day was heralded with 31 gun-salutes at the time of sun rising and national flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings just after sun rise.Later on, a march past by Ansar, VDP, BNCC, rovers, scouts, students of Shishu Paribar, schools and colleges was held at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium at 8:30 am.DC Oliur Rahman and SP Kamal Hossain took salute as the chief guest and special guest respectively.Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman in his speech recalled with profound respect the greatest Bangali for all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh.A reception was also accorded to the FFs and the members of martyred families on the ground of Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium at 11:30 at the arrangement of the district administration in cooperation with Zilla Parishad.The programmes also included children's art and essay writing competitions on the Liberation War organized by Bangladesh Shishu Academy and documentary film show arranged by District Information Office.The other programmes included charity football match between the district administration eleven and Gaibandha Pourashabha, arrangement of sports and games for the women by Mohila Krira Sangstha and holding of blood donation camp by Shandhani Donor Club.In the evening, a discussion meeting on building Digital Bangladesh organized by the district administration was held at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy in the town.Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as the chief guest.A cultural function was also held on the occasion.GAZIPUR: Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has celebrated the Victory Day with due dignity and various programs. On the occasion of celebrating the day, BARI arranged various programmes for two days.The day's programmes include hoisting the national flag with national anthem and awarding the Guard of Honor, laying wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out victory rally, exhibiting Liberation War based still photos, holding discussion meeting and reception of the heroic FFs retired from BARI, screening of documentary film, drawing and essay wring competition, poetry recitation, different types of sports, cultural and prize giving ceremony, special prayers and illumination.BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the day's programmes by hoisting the national flag and laying wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu in front of BARI headquarter.BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, Director (Research) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr Ferdouse Islam, Director (Oilseed Research) Dr Md Abdul Latif Akanda, Director (Tuber Crops Research Centre) Dr Sohela Akter, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Gobinda Chandra Biswas, heads of the divisions, leaders of BARI Scientists Association (BARISA), BARI Employees Welfare Society (BARIKA), BARI 4th Class Welfare Society (BARICHA), Diploma Krishibid Parishad and scientists, officers, employees and workers of all levels of the institute, teachers and students of BARI High School and Anand Shishukanan were present on the occasion.In the afternoon, a discussion meeting was held at the Kazi Badruddoza auditorium of the institute.Heroic FFs were also accorded reception at that time.BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker addressed the fucntion as the chief guest.In addition, scientists, officers, BARI Scientists Association (BARISA), Officers Club, BARI Employees Association (BARIKA), Sramik Samiti, Sramik Club, BARI High School and teachers and students of Ananda Shishukanan participated in various activities during the two day-long programme.LAXMIPUR: The day began with 31 gunshots in the district at early hours.Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon, MP, placed a wreath on the victory monument in the district town.Madaripur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda, SP Md Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Alhaj Md Shahjahan, Principal of Laxmipur Government College Professor Mahbubul Karim, Chief Executive Officer of the district administration Kul Pradip Chakma, District AL President Md Golam Garuq Pinku, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salauddin Tipu and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Emran Hossain, among others, also placed wreaths there in phases.Apart from this, a day-long programme was organized in the town marking the day.MADARIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.Wreaths were placed on the monument on the DC office premises at dawn.People from all walks of life paid floral tribute to the FFs and all the martyred of the Liberation War at that time.The district administration and District Muktijoddha Sangsad brought out a rally from the DC office premises at around 7:30am.The rally ended at Moulvi Asmat Ali Khan Stadium after parading main streets in the town.DC Dr Rahima Khatun, SP Masud Alam and Civil Surgeon Dr Munir Ahmed Khan, among others, were also present there.MEHERPUR: The Victory Day was celebrated in the district in a befitting manner.To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes.The day began with 31 gunshots at dawn at Shaheed Dr Shamsuzzoha Park in the town.After placing floral wreath on the memorial by the district administration in the town, political parties, social and cultural organizations including the juvenile group also paid tribute to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War.A grand march past comprising with police, BNCC, Ansar-VDP, Rover, Boy Scout, girls in guide and students of different educational institutions and the inmates of the public orphanage was held at local stadium.DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan and SP Rafiqul Alam took the salute at that time.A victory rally led by State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP, was brought out in the town that paraded the main streets in the morning.The rally ended near mass grave located in the entry point of the town.Valiant FFs and members of martyred FFs' family members were accorded reception and a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy with DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan in the chair.Similar programmes were also observed in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas.MYMENSINGH: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the city.A discussion meeting was held at Shibbari party office of the AL in the city at around 8am.Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) and President of Mymensingh Metropolitan AL Md Ikramul Haque Titu attended the programme as the chief guest.MCC Mayor AL Md Ikramul Haque Titu in his speech urged all to take an oath to strengthen the hands of the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is taking the country forward by overcoming hundreds of obstacles.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Buddhijibi Memorial in the city on the occasion.NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU).The programmes included placing wreaths on the NSTU Shaheed Minar and the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out victory rally, holding discussion meeting, and arranging Milad Mahfil, cultural programme and a friendly football match.Vice-Chancellor of the NSTU Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam hoisted the national flag with national anthem, and released pigeons in front of the memorial sculpture of the War of Liberation with the participation of teachers-students, officials and employees of the university.A colourful procession was brought out from the administration building premises and paraded main streets on the campus.Wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar and portrait of the Father of the Nation then.Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the NSTU Shaheed Minar premises.NSTU VC Professor Dr Md. Didar-ul-Alam, President of the NSTU Teachers' Association Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, its General Secretary (GS) Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed, Register (Retd) Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Officers' Association President Sakhawat Hussain, its GS Mejbah Uddin Palash and Abdullah-Al Mamun on behalf of the employees were also present at the programme.The programme was moderated by Mr Biplab Mallick, director of Student Counselling and Guidance Department.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.The day began with 31 gunshots on the bank of the Baleshwar River in the town.Wreaths were placed at the monument adjacent to the Baleshwar River.Minister for the Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, District AL President AKMA Awal, Zilla Parishad Chairman Salma Rahman, Pirojpur Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek, DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, and SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, MMP (Seba), among others, were also present there.The national flag was formally hosted by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman at District Stadium in the town.FFs were also accorded reception marking the day.Besides, documentary film on the Liberation War was screened in the town.RAJSHAHI: The day has been celebrated in Rajshahi with a pledge for building a prosperous Bangladesh with spirit of the Great War of Liberation.Rajshahi City Corporation, Divisional and district administrations, police department, scores of political, socio-cultural, voluntary, professional bodies and trade organisations placed wreaths at different Shaheed Minars including at Bhuban Mohan Park, Rajshahi College, Talaimari, Rajshahi University and Rajshahi Police Lines, and on the Collectorate Building premises.City and district units of AL celebrated the day through various programmes like victory rally, placing of wreaths, discussion meeting and other cultural functions.The programmes of the day heralded with 31-gun salute at dawn on the local Police Lines Parade Ground.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) led by its Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique placed a wreath on Rajshahi Court Martyred Memorial Plaque followed by Police Lines Memorial Plaque and Mass-grave paying rich tribute to the martyred of the Liberation War.After placing the wreaths, the RMP officials stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyred of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.On behalf of the district administration, the gallantry award winning and all other valiant FFs were accorded reception at Shilpakala Academy.District administration organized a colourful march past at District Stadium with participation of valiant FFs, police, Ansar-VDP, Fire Service, BNCC, boys scout, girl guides, school, college and madrasa students and members of different orphanages, safe home and cultural organizations.Recreational and amusement parks and other visiting places remained open for the visitors throughout the day marking the celebration.RAJBARI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with 31-gunshots on Rajbari Police Lines parade ground at dawn.With DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair, a charity football match was arranged in the town in the morning.Kazi Keramat Ali, MP, was present as the chief guest at the programme.SP MM Shakiluzzaman, among others, also attended the programme.Weathers were also placed on the Shaheed Minar at Rajbari Railway Muktijoddha Shaheed Khusi Football ground.A colourful march past by police, Ansar and VDP, Rajbari Sarkari Shisu Paribar, and various children and youth's organizations were also held at Rajbari Railway field.RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with 31-ganshots on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the district town at dawn.DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Abu Tauhid, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, and different political and socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths there.A march past was held then at Rangamati Chinghla Mang Mari Stadium in the town,DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and SP Mir Abu Tauhid took salute from the participants of the march past at that time.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.The day began with 31-gunshots at Bazar Station Muktir Sopan Bijoy Soudha in the town at dawn.Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman and SP Arifur Rahman Mandal placed wreaths on the monument at that time.Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikka Parishad, Sirajganj Press Club, Reporters' Unity, District AL, Sirajganj Municipality and District Muktijoddha Sangsad, among other political and socio-cultural organizations, also paid floral tribute to the FFs and the martyred of the Liberation War.