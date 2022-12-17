Video
Saturday, 17 December, 2022
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl died while scouting

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 16: A schoolgirl has died while she was scouting in Bandar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place at Haji Siraj Uddin Memorial High School in Bandar Upazila of the district at around 12:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mahika, 14, Abdul Mannan, a resident of Baghbari area of the city. She was a ninth grader of a school in Narayanganj District.
It was learnt that Mahika went to the school's ground for scouting along with her classmates in the afternoon. At one stage of scouting, she fell on the ground all of a sudden.
Sensing the matter, the school teachers rescued her and took the girl to Bandar Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Bandar Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


