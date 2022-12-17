Mustard cultivation gets popularity at Chalanbeel



A mustard field in Bilsha area at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

Now mustard fields are seen elsewhere in the upazila. Green and yellow looking mustard fields are making eye-soothing scenario over vast areas. Farmers are expecting bumper production of mustard.

A visit found eye-catching mustard fields with bee flying over. Farmers, honey collectors and travel-lovers are enjoying a beautiful nature. Bees are assisting in pollination.

Travel-loving people are coming from far areas to see flowering mustard fields.

In the rainy season, Chalanbeel remains in throbbing water. But in the dry season, it turns colourful with mustard and Boro paddy fields.

Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shraboni Ray said, Chalanbeel is attracting travellers in different ways with its diverse charms.

She further said, over ages there has been an agriculture revolution in this region; along with IRRI-Boro and Aman cultivation, mustard has been cultivated for one era and a half; now mustard fields are stretching across Gurudaspur, Singra, Tarash, and Ullapara of Natore District, and Pabna District's Chatmohor and Bhangura; also agriculture officials are not sitting idle.

Of the farmed mustard, about 5,500 ha fields were included in Tarash Upazila, 790 ha in Gurudaspur, 3,850 ha in Singra, 6,330 ha in Chatmohor, 5,560 ha in Bhangura, and 14,265 ha in Shahzadpur upazilas.

Farmer Bulbul Hossain of Dhap-Tentulia Village in Tarash Upazila said, "I have farmed mustard on eight bighas this year. I am hoping good yield. But pest attack began. Insects are cutting roots of mustard plants."

Golam Sardar of Bilsha Village in Gurudaspur Upazila said, he has farmed mustard on 10 bigha lands; his farming cost stood at Tk 6,000-7,000 per bigha; if weather is good, the yielding will stand at six/seven maunds per bigha.

Usually per maund mustard sells at Tk 2,500-3,000. After adjusting all costs, per bigha profit stands at Tk 18,000.

Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore Md Abdul Wadud said, this year farmers have been made aware of mustard cultivation; farmers have been given advice about mustard farming and pest attack. Besides, he added, field level sub-assistant agriculture officers are providing all necessary advice.

If the weather goes fair, mustard yield will be bumper, Farmers are shifting to mustard farming due to increasing demand of edible oil as well as price, the DAE DD maintained.







