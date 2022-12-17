Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mustard cultivation gets popularity at Chalanbeel

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

A mustard field in Bilsha area at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

A mustard field in Bilsha area at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 16: This Rabi season about 60,000 hectares (ha) of land in Chalanbeel area in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district have been brought under mustard cultivation.
Now mustard fields are seen elsewhere in the upazila. Green and yellow looking mustard fields are making eye-soothing scenario over vast areas.  Farmers are expecting bumper production of mustard.   
A visit found eye-catching mustard fields with bee flying over. Farmers, honey collectors and travel-lovers are enjoying a beautiful nature. Bees are assisting in pollination.
Travel-loving people are coming from far areas to see flowering mustard fields.
In the rainy season, Chalanbeel remains in throbbing water. But in the dry season, it turns colourful with mustard and Boro paddy fields.
Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shraboni Ray said, Chalanbeel is attracting travellers in different ways with its diverse charms.
She further said, over ages there has been an agriculture revolution in this region; along with IRRI-Boro and Aman cultivation, mustard has been cultivated for one era and a half; now mustard fields are stretching across Gurudaspur, Singra, Tarash, and Ullapara of Natore District, and Pabna District's Chatmohor and Bhangura; also agriculture officials are not sitting idle.
Of the farmed mustard, about 5,500 ha fields were included in Tarash Upazila, 790 ha in Gurudaspur, 3,850 ha in Singra, 6,330 ha in Chatmohor, 5,560 ha in Bhangura, and 14,265 ha in Shahzadpur upazilas.
Farmer Bulbul Hossain of Dhap-Tentulia Village in Tarash Upazila said, "I have farmed mustard on eight bighas this year. I am hoping good yield. But pest attack began. Insects are cutting roots of mustard plants."
Golam Sardar of Bilsha Village in Gurudaspur Upazila said, he has farmed mustard on 10 bigha lands; his farming  cost stood at Tk 6,000-7,000 per bigha; if weather is good, the yielding will stand at six/seven maunds per bigha.
Usually per maund mustard sells at Tk 2,500-3,000. After adjusting all costs, per bigha profit stands at Tk 18,000.
Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Natore Md Abdul Wadud said, this year farmers have been made aware of mustard cultivation; farmers have been given advice about mustard farming and pest attack. Besides, he added, field level sub-assistant agriculture officers are providing all necessary advice.
If the weather goes fair, mustard yield will be bumper, Farmers are shifting to mustard farming due to increasing demand of edible oil as well as price,  the DAE DD  maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pledge to build prosperous Bangladesh with Liberation War spirit
Schoolgirl died while scouting
Mustard cultivation gets popularity at Chalanbeel
Two people electrocuted in Bhola, Bogura
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Moulvibazar, Narayanganj
Fertiliser stock adequate in Natore: DC
Two men murdered in Pabna, Chandpur
Five found dead in five districts


Latest News
Woman found dead in Meherpur
2 workers killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
Teacher killed in Khagrachhari road mishap
Man, wife burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Dhaka's air 2nd most polluted in the world this morning
Mbappe seeks to re-order football's hierarchy in World Cup final
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
Macron to call on Putin over Ukraine strikes, nuclear plant safety
Indonesia quake death toll jumps to 602
Most Read News
Jaishankar greets Bangladesh on Victory Day
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of WC final
8 killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
Children among 15 injured in collision between two buses
Chattogram Test: Bangladesh packed at 150
Anti-liberation forces are still active: Quader
Youth killed in Brahmanbaria road mishap
PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day
One held with Yaba pills in city
Two siblings stabbed dead in Chottogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft