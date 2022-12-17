Two people electrocuted in Bhola, Bogura

Two people including a minor boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, in two days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child died of electrocution in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafin, 10, son of Md Roman, a resident of Debirchar Bazar area under Badarpur Union. He was a fifth grader of Debirchar Government Primary School.

According to locals, the boy came in contact with an electric wire while he was playing on the roof of Debichar Dakhil Madrasa in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anamika Nazrul and Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahabubur Rahman visited the spot.

Lalmohan Police Station (PS) OC Mahabubur Rahman said, an unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this connection.

BOGURA: A fisherman was electrocuted in Bogura Sadar Union under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Elias Ali, 24, son of Zaher Ali, a resident of Kadma Dokkhin Para Village under the union in the upazila.

Local sources said Elias came into contact with a live electric wire while extracting water from a pond through a pump at about 11:30 am, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and took him to Local Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Elias Ali dead.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.







