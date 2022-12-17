Two ‘commit suicide’ in Moulvibazar, Narayanganj

Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Narayanganj, recently.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A mentally-challenged teenager has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shapla Akter, 17, daughter of Rois Mia, a resident of Borocheg Village under Shamshernagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother said her daughter was a mentally-challenged girl. "I found her hanging from the ceiling fan of a room, when I returned to the house in the afternoon," she added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shamshernagar Police Box Sub-Inspector Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NARAYANGANJ: A trader has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bandar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 45, a resident of Hafezibag area in the upazila. He was an egg trader in Bandar Town.

Police and local sources said Rabiul committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan inside his shop in Shahi Masjid area of the town in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







