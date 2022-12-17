Fertiliser stock adequate in Natore: DC

NATORE, Dec 16: Deputy Commissioner (DC) M. Shamim Ahmed said on Monday, the supply of fertiliser is adequate to meet farmers' demand in the district.

If any person or quarter tries to give false information to farmers against the stock position, a hard action will be taken against him on charge of spreading propaganda.

The DC made the warning while speaking at a meeting on stocks of seeds and fertiliser. The meeting was held in the hallroom of Naldanga Upazila Parishad.

There is no crisis of fertiliser in the district at present; sufficient fertiliser is in stock in godowns, he added.

The meeting was organized by Naldanga Upazila Agriculture Office while Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, presided over it.

Besides, DC further said, already an additional allotment for fertiliser has been received; if it needs more, necessary steps will be taken; fertiliser will be supplied to farmers timely according to their demands.

Among others, District Training Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Dr. Md Yeasin Ali, Officer-in-Charge of Naldanga Police Station Abul Kalam, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairperson Shirin Akhter, Upazila Vice-Person Abdul Alim Sarder, Upazila Agriculture Officer Fouzia Ferdous, DAE Officer Kishowar Hossain, and local political leaders spoke at the meeting.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Fouzia Ferdous said, there are 17 dealers for selling fertiliser in the upazila under BADC and BCIC.

At present, 160 metric tons (mt) of urea, 62 mt TSP, 190 mt DAP, and 44 mt MOP fertiliser are in stock with these dealers, the agriculture official maintained.











