Saturday, 17 December, 2022, 11:07 AM
Two men murdered in Pabna, Chandpur

Published : Saturday, 17 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Chandpur, in two days.
PABNA: A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Farid Hossain, 45, a resident of Madhya Majua Village under Bhanrara Union in the upazila.
Bhandara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sultan Mahmud Khan said Anik Hossain of the same village got engaged with Farid Hossain's daughter a few years before. But due to Anik's misdeed, Farid Hossain's family cancelled the marriage later. Six months back, Farid's daughter got married elsewhere.
As sequel to it, Anik stabbed Farid Hossain and fled on Thursday night.
Locals rescued injured Farid and took him to Pabna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
CHANDPUR: A 33-year-old man, who was travelling on a Chandpur-bound launch, was stabbed to death allegedly by another passenger following a brawl over getting a seat at Chandpur Launch Ghat on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumon Gazi, son of Yusuf Ali Gazi, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.
Passengers of the launch said Sumon had an altercation with Babul Ahmed, 22, over getting a seat at Chandpur-bound launch 'MV-Sonar Tori-3' at around 11 pm. Both of them boarded the launch from Sadarghat Launch Terminal to go to Chandpur.
When the launch reached at Chandpur Launch Ghat at 11:15 pm, Babul along with eight to nine people attacked on Sumon and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and took the injured to Chandpur General Hospital, where he was taken first aid. He was taken to his home later, where Sumon succumbed to his injuries at around 5:30 am.
Chandpur River Police Superintendent Mohammad Qamruzzaman said Police arrested eight people in this connection and the legal process is under process in this regard.


